All hands on deck to protect Tahoe from golden mussels

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – Quick actions by boaters and paddlers this year helped prevent the dangerous golden mussel and other aquatic invasive species from entering the Lake Tahoe watershed, according to agencies leading the Lake Tahoe Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) program. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and Tahoe Resource Conservation District (Tahoe RCD), which manage the watercraft inspection program, reported that inspectors performed more than 4,700 decontaminations in 2025, a 60 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Inspectors attribute the dramatic jump in decontaminations to actions taken earlier this year to confront the threat of golden mussels, a new and highly invasive mollusk discovered in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta of California one year ago.

In March 2025, the agencies enacted mandatory decontaminations in addition to the mandatory inspections that have been required since 2008. A required stop at one of three regional inspection stations only applies to vessels that don’t have an intact inspection seal from their last haul out from Lake Tahoe, Fallen Leaf Lake, or Echo Lakes.

This season, trained watercraft inspectors intercepted 72 watercraft traveling to Tahoe with aquatic invasive species, 14 of which had invasive mussels onboard.

2025 by the numbers:

4,700 motorized vessels decontaminated

72 vessels intercepted with AIS on board

14 interceptions of invasive mussels

60% of boats arrived Clean, Drained, and Dry

Since 2008:

123,000 watercraft inspected

“Our inspectors were on the front lines of defense against golden mussels, which brought a strong sense of purpose and exceptional teamwork,” said Thomas Boos, AIS prevention coordinator at TRPA. “We are grateful to our inspectors, boaters, and partners for keeping Lake Tahoe and surrounding waterbodies protected as we face this new threat.”

If introduced, golden mussels would irreversibly harm Lake Tahoe’s ecosystem, recreation, and water quality. Since their discovery last year, golden mussels have already been detected as far south as Silverwood Lake near San Bernardino.

Tahoe Keepers Clean, Drain, Dry their gear

Protecting the Tahoe Basin from invasive species extends beyond the watercraft inspection stations. Agencies and partner organizations rallied this season to augment non-motorized outreach and stewardship programs to reduce the risk of transport on kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing equipment. From billboards , to an interactive exhibit , to a chance-to-win campaign , partners in the basin broadcast one clear message: Clean, Drain, Dry all gear to protect the lake.

2025 non-motorized prevention by the numbers:

800 new Tahoe Keepers certified

4 free CD3 machines located around the lake

4 roving inspectors:

10,000 craft inspected

17,000 people connected

30 beaches protected

Since 2008:

8,300 Tahoe Keepers certified

The free Tahoe Keepers training program saw one of its biggest years for new certifications and the addition of a fourth roving inspector helped thousands of recreators learn how to Clean, Drain, and Dry their gear.

“It wasn’t until I worked at the watercraft inspection station that I saw how vulnerable the lake is to invasive species,” said Leland Li, a watercraft inspector turned roving inspector. “The folks I talk to are the same—people care and want to protect the lake but may not be aware of all the threats. When beachgoers are educated, they spread the word to others and amplify the effect of our work.”

Winter Operations Begin

Mandatory inspections and decontaminations continue to be essential in protecting the Jewel of the Sierra. To maintain access for boaters visiting in the winter, inspection and decontamination will only be available by appointment on select Wednesdays at the Meyers, Calif. inspection station. Winter inspections have shifted away from the year-round launch ramps, however boats with an intact Tahoe inspection seal can go straight to the ramp. Appointments for winter decontamination can be made at TahoeBoatInspections.com/appt .