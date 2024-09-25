Alpenglow Expeditions, Alpenglow Sports and Black Diamond team up in the name of snow safety
Partnership to provide exclusive access to guide-recommended avalanche gear at special discount for Alpenglow Expeditions’ AIARE students
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Alpenglow Expeditions, a leading adventure travel company founded by world renowned mountaineer Adrian Ballinger, announced its partnership with Tahoe-based outdoor shop Alpenglow Sports and Black Diamond for the 2024-2025 winter season.
Aimed at bolstering avalanche safety and education for backcountry enthusiasts, this strategic partnership will offer Alpenglow Expeditions’ avalanche education students exclusive access to a curated Black Diamond avalanche kit, recommended by expert guides, at a 20 percent discount when purchased online at Alpenglow Sports.
“As the outdoor industry evolves, these kinds of innovative partnerships are ever more important in building the sport, elevating the consumer experience and growing our community of outdoor enthusiasts,” said Neil Fiske, CEO of Black Diamond. ” We’re proud to be partners to these two exceptional organizations.”
This partnership unites three leaders in the industry to deliver an unparalleled safety experience for skiers and riders. By combining top-tier avalanche education with innovative Black Diamond avalanche safety gear rigorously tested by the Alpenglow Sports and Alpenglow Expeditions teams, the initiative aims to promote best practices and enhance safety in the backcountry.
“Safety in the backcountry is paramount, and this partnership embodies our shared commitment to enhancing that safety through education and high-quality gear,” said Sean Kristl, General Manager at Alpenglow Expeditions. “By offering this exclusive kit and discount, we are providing our clients with both the knowledge and the tools needed to navigate winter environments safely.”
The partnership will be in effect for the entire 2024-2025 winter season, beginning early October, and is available to participants of any Alpenglow Expeditions avalanche education course, including its new lift-accessed AIARE rescue course at Palisades Tahoe.
“We’re tremendously excited to launch this new program with our friends at Alpenglow Expeditions,” said Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports. “While we are completely separate companies, we share a passion for untracked backcountry powder. More importantly, with the astronomical growth of backcountry touring, we think it should be done responsibly and safely. By pooling our resources, we can do our part to facilitate and steward the most educated and savvy backcountry traveler possible.”
All clients who sign up for an Alpenglow Expeditions avalanche safety program during the 2024-2025 season will receive a discount code via email. This code can be used online at alpenglowsports.com or at the Alpenglow Sports store and product will be available for pickup or delivered directly to the Alpenglow Expeditions office for convenience.
For more information and to book a backcountry safety course, visit alpenglowexpeditions.com/aiare-avalanche-education.
