Alpenglow Expeditions announces ‘24-’25 winter offerings

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Alpenglow Expeditions, a leading full-service mountain guiding company founded by world renowned mountaineer Adrian Ballinger, announced that it is now offering a one-day Lift-Accessed AIARE Rescue Course at Palisades Tahoe. By utilizing lift access, the course allows students to maximize their time learning vital avalanche rescue skills without the requirement of backcountry experience or uphill ski/snowboard gear.

The Lift-Accessed AIARE Rescue Course is designed for skiers and snowboarders of all levels who want to learn essential avalanche rescue skills, including how to conduct a successful search and rescue, the fundamentals of beacon use, and strategic shoveling techniques. With this course, participants can efficiently develop critical rescue capabilities utilizing downhill (resort) gear while inbounds at Palisades Tahoe.

Griffin Mims/Alpenglow Expeditions

“Avalanche safety is critical for anyone spending time in the mountains, whether in the backcountry or resort-accessed terrain,” said Adrian Ballinger, Founder of Alpenglow Expeditions. “With avalanches being a reality in many mountain environments, it’s essential for all skiers and snowboarders to be prepared and educated. This course offers a practical and accessible way to equip yourself with the necessary rescue skills.”

In addition to this in-resort offering, Alpenglow Expeditions offers a variety of opportunities for avalanche education and ski expeditions in the Sierras throughout the season. Avalanche Education Courses

AIARE 1 Courses in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe

AIARE 2 Courses in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe

AIARE Avalanche Rescue Course in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe

Women’s AIARE 1 Course in North Lake Tahoe

Backcountry Tours

Palisades Tahoe Backcountry Full Day and Half Day Tours (including National Geographic Bowl)

High Sierra Backcountry Tours

Truckee Skyline Traverse

Frog Lakes Hut Ski Tour

Lake Tahoe Snowshoe Tour

Intermediate Tahoe Backcountry Tour

Private Backcountry Ski Guiding

For more information and to book your spot in an avalanche education or backcountry tour, visit alpenglowexpeditions.com/lake-tahoe-group-adventures/adventures .