Alpenglow Expeditions announces ‘24-’25 winter offerings
Expansion to partnership with Palisades Tahoe resort to offer lift-accessed AIARE rescue course
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Alpenglow Expeditions, a leading full-service mountain guiding company founded by world renowned mountaineer Adrian Ballinger, announced that it is now offering a one-day Lift-Accessed AIARE Rescue Course at Palisades Tahoe. By utilizing lift access, the course allows students to maximize their time learning vital avalanche rescue skills without the requirement of backcountry experience or uphill ski/snowboard gear.
The Lift-Accessed AIARE Rescue Course is designed for skiers and snowboarders of all levels who want to learn essential avalanche rescue skills, including how to conduct a successful search and rescue, the fundamentals of beacon use, and strategic shoveling techniques. With this course, participants can efficiently develop critical rescue capabilities utilizing downhill (resort) gear while inbounds at Palisades Tahoe.
“Avalanche safety is critical for anyone spending time in the mountains, whether in the backcountry or resort-accessed terrain,” said Adrian Ballinger, Founder of Alpenglow Expeditions. “With avalanches being a reality in many mountain environments, it’s essential for all skiers and snowboarders to be prepared and educated. This course offers a practical and accessible way to equip yourself with the necessary rescue skills.”
In addition to this in-resort offering, Alpenglow Expeditions offers a variety of opportunities for avalanche education and ski expeditions in the Sierras throughout the season. Avalanche Education Courses
- AIARE 1 Courses in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe
- AIARE 2 Courses in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe
- AIARE Avalanche Rescue Course in North Lake and South Lake Tahoe
- Women’s AIARE 1 Course in North Lake Tahoe
Backcountry Tours
- Palisades Tahoe Backcountry Full Day and Half Day Tours (including National Geographic Bowl)
- High Sierra Backcountry Tours
- Truckee Skyline Traverse
- Frog Lakes Hut Ski Tour
- Lake Tahoe Snowshoe Tour
- Intermediate Tahoe Backcountry Tour
- Private Backcountry Ski Guiding
For more information and to book your spot in an avalanche education or backcountry tour, visit alpenglowexpeditions.com/lake-tahoe-group-adventures/adventures.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.