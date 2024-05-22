Alpenglow Expeditions Via Ferrata at Palisades Tahoe set to reopen for season May 31

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Alpenglow Expeditions, a leading adventure travel company founded by world renowned mountaineer, Adrian Ballinger, announces, May 31, as the opening day of its Via Ferrata at Palisades Tahoe.

The popular assisted climbing routes at Palisades Tahoe Resort allow adventurers of all abilities to safely ascend various routes at the top of the resort and take in breathtaking views of scenic Olympic Valley. Via Ferrata participants clip on to a series of steel cables and follow an experienced guide along the route which keeps climbers connected to the rock for the duration of the outing.

Participants can choose from 2-hour, 3-hour or 4-hour tours and climb privately or join an open enrollment tour. Each group is led by a professional rock guide from Alpenglow Expeditions who will teach climbers how to use the specialized lanyard system, lead the way and assist through any challenging sections of the route.

All Via Ferrata guides have completed professional training through the American Mountain Guide Association, and have attended extensive in-house training led by Alpenglow Expeditions Chief Guide Logan Talbott.

“After another amazing winter of backcountry skiing and teaching avalanche education, we are always incredibly excited to open the Tahoe Via Ferrata,” said Sean Kristl, Alpenglow Expeditions’ General Manager. “It’s one of our favorite summer adventures that facilitate transformative experiences in the mountains.”

No prior climbing experience is required, but participants on the Via Ferrata should be prepared for the same exertion level as hiking for a couple of hours. Due to the manufacturer’s limitations, participants who weigh less than 88 lbs or more than 250 lbs must be booked in a private group. For more information and to book a Palisades Tahoe Via Ferrata adventure visit http://www.tahoevia.com .

About Alpenglow Expeditions

Alpenglow Expeditions was founded in 2004 by IFMGA certified guide Adrian Ballinger. From the Himalaya to Lake Tahoe, Alpenglow leads expeditions across the mountain ranges of the globe in all disciplines including mountaineering, skiing, ski mountaineering and rock climbing. With over 40 international expeditions per year and a full menu of ski and rock climbing courses in Lake Tahoe, Alpenglow Expeditions’ core values are founded on providing a unique experience for each client who desires to explore mountains across the world. http://www.alpenglowexpeditions.com .