Alpenglow Sports accepting Winter Speaker Series nonprofit applications

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Between June 2 and 30, Alpenglow Sports will be accepting applications for three new nonprofit beneficiaries for the 2025-26 Winter Speaker Series season. As a nonprofit beneficiary of the 20th annual Winter Speaker Series, the selected organizations will have the opportunity to receive over $85,000 in direct financial support. Other benefits include comprehensive and professional marketing opportunities, a unique activation at the event, and two successive years of support. The three chosen nonprofits will join Headwaters Science Institute and Tahoe Waterman Foundation, continuing on for their second year of support, to round out the five supported groups for the season.

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. Five times per winter, a premier outdoor athlete presents an inspirational tale of adventure, creating a forum for motivation, inspiration and education. Each show is dedicated to a different nonprofit and to date, the Winter Speaker Series has raised over $2,500,000 for local organizations.

The crowd at one of Alpenglow’s Speaker Series events. Provided / Ming Poon Photography

The fundraising arm of the series includes giveaway (in person and online) and bar proceeds, along with anonymous donations from the Donor Party, a group of 135+ deeply concerned individuals who collectively seek to make our community a better place by executing unprecedented, boutique, professional giving to directly support the local nonprofit community. With the additional support of the Tahoe Fund, through their matching donation of in person funds raised, and the continued development of the Donor Party, this past season raised over $100,000 per group!

The Winter Speaker Series Nonprofit Selection Committee will accept applications for the 2025-26 season between June 2-30, 2025. Applications must be submitted by the 30th to be considered. Following that, the committee will review the applications and narrow down the selection to five nonprofit organizations that will present to the committee in-person or via Zoom. If selected, these five nonprofits will be notified in mid-July, giving them time to prepare for their presentation, which will take place during scheduled time slots at the end of July into early August. The selected nonprofit partners for the 2025-26 season will be notified by mid-August. There are three open slots for the 2025-26 Winter Speaker Series and a high number of applicants is expected.

Please email info@alpenglowsports.com , or head to Alpenglow Sports’s website, for the 2025-26 Winter Speaker Series nonprofit application. Please note that any organization applying to become a Winter Speaker Series beneficiary must be a certified 501c3 nonprofit in order to be eligible for selection.