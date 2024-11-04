Alpenglow Sports, Alibi Ale Works announce partnership for the 2024-25 event season

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Alpenglow Sports, a specialty outdoor gear shop and community organizer, and Alibi Ale Works, a Tahoe-based brewery, announced their partnership for the 2024-25 Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series season.

This partnership brings the two local businesses together in the name of community building, fundraising, education, and inspiration. As a result, Alibi beer, and their new hop-infused sparkling water, Hoppy Hour, will be available for purchase at all Alpenglow Sports events. What’s even better? All proceeds from your beer purchases benefit the respective nonprofit beneficiaries of each event.

Alpenglow Sports seeks to inspire others to do what inspires them through rich and connected community-centric experiences. One prominent example of this is their Winter Speaker Series, an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. With over 3,500 attendees annually, as well as a dynamic and global live stream component, the 19-year-old Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series has become one of the premier North American forums for adventure storytelling and community gathering. Another goal central to the Winter Speaker Series is to raise funds for nonprofit organizations making a tangible difference in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee, and to date the event has raised nearly $2,000,000 and supported between 50-60 individual organizations.

“Bringing the community together is at the core of what we do at Alibi”, says Kevin Drake, Alibi’s co-founder and CEO. “We are very excited to partner with Alpenglow to support both of these inspiring events.”

Head over to Alpenglow Sports’ website to learn more about these events, and make plans to enjoy this partnership for yourself.