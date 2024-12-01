Alpenglow Sports and Cody Townsend partner for the Fifty+ Project

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Alpenglow Sports, a backcountry sports retailer and community event organizer, and professional freeskier and Fifty Project creator, Cody Townsend, announced their partnership for the 2025, and 2026 seasons of the FIFTY+ Project. This collaboration will utilize the strengths of both parties to offer gear recommendations that are not only tested, and trusted on some of the biggest lines out there, but also that both teams are deeply excited about sharing.

Alpenglow Sports is a Tahoe City-based backcountry shop that sells premium gear for all four seasons. With a focus on human-powered backcountry exploration, and quality above all else, they have become a trusted resource for skiing, splitboarding, climbing, backpacking, and running gear. With the creation of their new website, the shop has been focused on bringing the quality of connection, knowledge, and passion their staff provides in store to the website, and growing their community beyond the Truckee/Tahoe region. In addition they offer a number of free events for the community, including their annual Winter Speaker Series, to foster connection, inspiration, and education.

Cody Townsend is a visionary backcountry skier whose most recent ventures include the FIFTY Project, and now the FIFTY+ . These projects honor the past, current, and future of backcountry adventure. While the FIFTY Project was all about skiing the lines depicted in The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America by Chris Davenport, Art Burrows, & Penn Newhard, the FIFTY+ is about expanding, and exploring the definition of the classics as backcountry skiing continues to evolve.

In the process of skiing the classic lines depicted in the book, Cody often found himself curious about adjacent lines and what truly constituted a classic. This new series will chronicle his attempts at these lines, and subsequent determination of whether or not they should be included as a classic, based on his personally developed scoring system.

As Cody has ventured to more remote locations and completed more challenging ascents through the FIFTY Project, he often found himself being asked about his gear choices. What gear did he choose for a specific line, and why? As a result, rather organically, he became a trusted voice for outdoor gear choices and performance, and a new aspect of the series, gear reviews, evolved. Alpenglow Sports is excited to be able to utilize his experiences as a way to share more information about the gear they carry, and are honored to add his voice to their team.

From Cody, “Alpenglow represents everything that’s positive about specialty retail. Their commitment to Tahoe, public fundraising, local event development and community support is unparalleled in our industry. To me, this partnership is just representative of how supporting principled commerce can be good business”.

This symbiotic relationship between Alpenglow Sports and the FIFTY+ started long before it was formalized as Cody has been a supporter of the shop personally, and spoke at the 2021 Winter Speaker Series. Now, this partnership will result in product recommendations that Cody uses throughout the project and Alpenglow Sports naturally stocks. These products will be highlighted directly via the FIFTY+ videos as well as on Alpenglow Sports’ website along with in depth reviews, and access to Cody’s gear picks in one place.

“Cody Townsend is a visionary athlete who is pushing the boundaries of ski mountaineering,” according to Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports. “Cody has an innate storytelling capability, one which documents his adventures in an innovative, engaging and progressive fashion. We’re honored to work with one of the most well-rounded athletes alive today.”

Continue watching Cody’s adventures on the FIFTY+ , and head over to Alpenglow Sports’ website to learn more about this partnership, check out new product reviews, and purchase Cody’s top gear picks for yourself.