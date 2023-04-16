Alpenglow Sports closes out another successful winter speaker series

Alpenglow Sport completed its winter speaker series with a presentation by with series co-founder and skillful adventure storyteller, Dave Nettle.

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On Thursday, March 2nd , Alpenglow Sports culminated its 17th annual Winter Speaker Series season, presented by Tahoe Mountain Realty, with series co-founder and skillful adventure storyteller, Dave Nettle.

In speaking on his recent hut-to-hut ski trip in the Alps, the self sponsored athlete and guide brought the audience along through stunning landscapes, cultural immersion and experience, and of course, some incredibly rad ski lines. True to Dave Nettle fashion, he left the audience with moments of deep laughter, excitement, and wonder, and inspired the crowd to plan their own adventures. His show benefitted local non-profit, Gateway Mountain Center, a group making strides for youth mental health via the tools, programming, and advocacy they provide.

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. With over 3,000 in-person attendees and 33,000+ online annually, the 17-year-old event has become one of the premier North American forums for adventure storytelling. The Winter Speaker Series is the largest free community speaker series in the country that hosts the biggest names in the outdoor industry. Past speakers include Alex Honnold, Lynn Hill, Jeremy Jones, Glen Plake, Hilaree Nelson, Adrian Ballinger and more.

“Whether you are a self proclaimed athlete, love adventure sports, or don’t know what an alpinist is, this series appeals to our collective human spirit and is relatable to everyone from the mountains to the city. Every story told may balance on extremes, but the themes speak to experiences we are all familiar with; deep friendships, perseverance, decision making in the face of adversity, fear, finding your passion, and so much more” says Stefanie Pyatt, event manager.

For the 22/23 season, the event continued to reach both an in-person and global online audience via livestreaming the event. In case you missed a show, or just want to rewatch them, all shows are available on Alpenglow’s YouTube channel to be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

Be inspired by Jeremy Jones’ series opener during which he presented a never before seen show highlighting his new book, The Art of Shralpanism. His show, like his book, covered a compendium of hard won lessons, quick tips, sound advice, and impactful stories largely documented from journals Jones has kept over the years. Or, enjoy Adrian Ballinger’s show about his third attempt, first successful, at skiing Makalu, the fifth tallest mountain in the world; all on the heels of finding out he was a father to be.

Brette Harrington, the bold alpinist with much expertise, took us on a journey through the arc of her career in the outdoors ending with her recent ski mountaineering trip to Baffin Island. Highlighted throughout her story was her growth as an athlete and person as a result of her ability to face weaknesses head on.

The go-getter North Face climber, Anna Pfaff, showed us the true meaning of resiliency as she related her experience of becoming one of the premier alpinists and expedition climbers out there, despite no clear path to get there and a late introduction to the sport, as well as her return to the sport after getting frostbite and losing six toes.

Culminating with Dave Nettle’s hilarious and inspiring stories, these shows definitely achieved the overarching goal of adventure storytelling and inspiring the community to get out there and work towards their own dreams.

Another goal central to the event’s identity is to educate about, and raise funds for, nonprofit organizations making a tangible difference in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee community. And this year was no exception. After surpassing the $1,000,000 raised mark last season, the community showed up to collectively keep moving the needle forward. Between bar and giveaway sales at each event, and the philanthropy of the anonymous Donor Party, nearly $350,000 was raised this season alone.

The nonprofit beneficiaries of the 22/23 season highlighted some of the current issues within our community including food access and education, mental health resources for youth, supporting young adults with cancer, and taking care of our elderly population. Respectively, they included Slow Food Lake Tahoe , SOS Outreach, Send It Foundation, Sierra Senior Services, and Gateway Mountain Center.

Alpenglow Sports will be accepting non-profit applications for the 2023/2024 series starting June 5th, 2023. If interested please email stefanie@alpenglowsports.com . The submission period ends at the end of June, whereby formal presentations will determine the non-profits that will contribute in the upcoming season.

Alpenglow Sports is currently seeking sponsor partners for the 2023-24 season. If interested, please email info@alpenglowsports.com .