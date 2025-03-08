Alpenglow Sports meets Tahoe Fund match during Winter Speaker Series 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Alpenglow Sports raised an additional $38k for the five nonprofit beneficiaries of the annual Winter Speaker Series, thanks to a generous match from the Tahoe Fund. During the series, all in-person funds raised through bar and raffle sales were doubled by the Tahoe Fund, meaning an additional $7,600 will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations Scotty Lapp Foundation , Lake Tahoe Waterman Association , Courage Project , Headwaters Science Institute , and TAMBA .

“We were thrilled to offer an initial $19k match for the Winter Speaker Series, which has been bringing entertainment and philanthropy to Tahoe for 19 years,” explained Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “Unsurprisingly, the community blew that away, so we doubled down on our match to celebrate the next 19 years of their success!”

The 19-year old Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series , presented by the North Tahoe Chamber , is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. Five times per winter, a premier outdoor athlete presents an inspirational tale of adventure, creating a forum for motivation, inspiration and education. Each show is dedicated to a different nonprofit and to date, the Winter Speaker Series has raised over $2,000,000 for local organizations. Giveaway and bar proceeds, in conjunction with anonymous donations by the Donor Party, traditionally raise over $75,000 per show for a hand-picked, local nonprofit organization.

“To have the support of the Tahoe Fund allows us to level up our community impact in a vital way,” said Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports and co-founder of the Winter Speaker Series. “It shows that one of the biggest and best change-makers in our region is willing to supercharge the footprint of our boutique, community giving. We could not be more grateful.”

The Tahoe Fund is a local nonprofit organization that raises private funding for environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin with an emphasis on forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation and stewardship. They provide a common vision from which to build a sustainable future for this irreplaceable resource and for those who cherish and enjoy this mountain landscape.

Learn more about the nonprofit beneficiaries supported through the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series by watching their introduction videos on Alpenglow’s YouTube Channel , and enjoy any of the Winter Speaker Series shows you may have missed! If you or someone you know is interested in applying to be a nonprofit beneficiary of the 25-26 Winter Speaker Series, please reach out to info@alpenglowsports.com for more information.