Alpenglow Sports Mountain Running Club announces 2025 schedule

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Alpenglow Sports Mountain Running Club (AGMRC) presented by Arc’teryx and Ciele is returning for the 2025 season with a lineup of weekly runs from June through October. The team at Alpenglow Sports has planned a season filled with routes of varying distances, nutrition and footwear demo opportunities, and more participant connection with after-run coffees, giveaways, and run club gear. In partnering with brands in the outdoor industry, the local heritage shop has expanded their ability to help grow and add value to the local running community.

The Alpenglow Sports Mountain Running Club (AGMRC) is an inclusive group of runners of all experience levels, with the ultimate goal of enjoying the incredible wilderness of Tahoe and Truckee while building a strong trail running community. Participants can expect weekly, zero-drop runs, of varying distances and routes, as well as one to two demos per month.

For the 2025 season specifically, runs will take place on Wednesdays with bonus Saturday runs each month. All routes are available on the group’s Strava page in advance of the runs for preparation, and/or inspiration in case you can’t make the group session.

A group run at Tahoe XC. Provided / Ming Poon Photography

With the support of Arc’teryx and Ciele, Alpenglow Sports is excited to provide added structure to the program and increased benefits to all runners. Some additional perks this year will include more runs per month with the addition of Saturday options, limited, exclusive AGMRC branded Ciele hats, and Arc’teryx technical shirts with attendance, a season-long giveaway featuring the Arc’teryx Norvan Running Kit, and chances to demo new gear from these brands, as well as others in the industry.

Runners can also plan to engage with The North Face, Salomon, Nnormal, Mountain to Coast, Neversecond, Precision Fuel and Hydration and others. With demo opportunities throughout the season, participants will have the invaluable experience of testing gear in a real setting to better hone their preferences and create a successful running experience. In addition, many runs will feature giveaways or coffee/pastries so runners have the time to engage with each other off the trail too.

To learn more about the Alpenglow Sports Mountain Running Club go to their website , join the Strava Club , or feel free to call the team at the shop at (530) 583-6917.