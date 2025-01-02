Alpenglow Sports, Tahoe Fund announce the $19k matching challenge 

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Alpenglow Sports , a backcountry sports retailer and community event organizer, and the Tahoe Fund , a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin are proud to announce their partnership for the 2024-25 Winter Speaker Series season. The outcome of this collaboration is the $19K Matching Challenge, in which the Tahoe Fund has generously committed to match $19,000 of in-person funds raised for the nonprofit beneficiaries of the series.

Dave Nettle at the 18th Annual Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series. Provided / Ming Poon

The 19-year old Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series , presented by the North Tahoe Chamber , is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. Five times per winter, a premier outdoor athlete presents an inspirational tale of adventure, creating a forum for motivation, inspiration and education. Each show is dedicated to a different nonprofit and to date, the Winter Speaker Series has raised nearly $2,000,000 for local organizations. Giveaway and bar proceeds, in conjunction with anonymous donations by the Donor Party, traditionally raise up to $75,000 per show for a hand-picked, local nonprofit organization.

Additionally, for the 24-25 season the Tahoe Fund will match $19,000 of funds raised in-person for the series, 100% of which will be distributed to the five nonprofit beneficiaries! This means that all bar and raffle ticket purchases will go towards reaching this goal. The organizations supported this season include the Scotty Lapp Foundation , Lake Tahoe Waterman Association , Courage Project , Headwaters Science Institute , and TAMBA . This opportunity bolsters one of the ultimate goals of the series to be a meaningful partner for nonprofit organizations in North Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

“Community-oriented fundraising, primarily through our 19-year-old Winter Speaker Series, has become one of the things that we are the most proud of at Alpenglow Sports” says Brendan Madigan, owner of the 50-year old shop and co-founder of the Winter Speaker Series. “To have the validation and support of an organization such as the Tahoe Fund, which does work on a scale we can only dream of, speaks to the power of our little mission, and the desire of the community to get behind it and assist. We could not be more grateful for the Tahoe Fund’s $19,000 match for funds raised at our Winter Speaker Series and look forward to this helping us break all of our previous records!”

The Tahoe Fund is a local nonprofit organization that raises private funding for environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin with an emphasis on forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation and stewardship. They provide a common vision from which to build a sustainable future for this irreplaceable resource and for those who cherish and enjoy this mountain landscape.

Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, shared “​​The Alpenglow Speaker Series isn’t just about hearing incredible stories firsthand, it’s about giving back to nonprofits doing tremendous work in our community. Tahoe Fund is honored to match all in-person donations up to $19,000 in honor of the 19th anniversary of the speaker series”.

Enjoy the next Winter Speaker Series show with Kimmy Fasani on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Event Center and help the series reach $19,000 of in-person funds raised for local nonprofits! Head over to Alpenglow Sports’ website for more details about this event, and to see the rest of the Winter Speaker Series lineup.