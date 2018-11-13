Alpenglow Sports welcomes Dave Nettle for first Winter Speaker Series presentation

On Thursday, Nov. 15, Alpenglow Sports premiers the 13th annual Winter Speaker Series by welcoming back local legend and series co-founder Dave Nettle with his presentation, "Ski Mountaineering the Graubunden Haute Route."

The event is free and will start at 7 p.m. at the Olympic Valley Lodge in Squaw Valley.

The Winter Speaker Series is an adventure storytelling forum, and to date has raised over $170,000 through raffles. All proceeds benefit selected nonprofits in the North Lake Tahoe region. For "Ski Mountaineering the Graubunden Haute Route," Mountain Equipment and Leki have donated items for the raffle. All proceeds will go to Adventure Risk Challenge, an outdoor development nonprofit that works to empower underserved youth through integrated literacy and wilderness experiences.

During winter of 2017, Nettle, accompanied by a group of friends, completed the impressive ski hut tour along the Graubunden Haute Route. Ski Mountaineering the Graubunden Haute Route catalogs the weeklong trip of backcountry ski touring, mountaineering in technical terrain, and friendly shenanigans all along the way.

Join Nettle Thursday for stories and images that capture the humor, friendship and pleasure of a multi-day backcountry skiing trip, his stories are sure to astonish and delight. Get to the venue early if you want a seat.

"As co-founder of the Winter Speaker Series, Dave Nettle has been cultivating mountain community in North Lake Tahoe through his compelling tales of adventure for well over thirty years, and it's always such an honor to kick off the series with him," Brendan Madigan, Winter Speaker Series event coordinator and owner of Alpenglow Sports, said in a news release.

Nettle started backpacking at the age of 10 in the Pacific Northwest. He took up rock climbing and mountaineering in high school, which over the years has taken him to mountain ranges across the world, with travels and ascents throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America. Since 2002 he has been an Industrial Rope Access Instructor for Ropeworks, training people to work at height on ropes. When he’s not climbing you will usually find him mountain biking or backcountry skiing. He lives in Reno with his wife Cadence.

Established in 2006, the Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series is a free event designed to motivate, inspire and educate. Held in Squaw Valley, California, the Winter Film Series is a five-part series that showcases one show per month from November through February. Each show packs the house at Squaw Valley's famous Olympic Village Lodge with over 600 attendees. Past speakers include Lynn Hill, Jeremy Jones, Tommy Caldwell, Chris Davenport, Alex Honnold, Emily Harrington, and more.

Since its inception, the Winter Speaker Series has raised well over $170,000 for various nonprofit groups within the Lake Tahoe region. While each show is free, Alpenglow Sports uses product donated by the sponsors of each presenter in order to sell raffle tickets.