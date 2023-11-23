Alpenglow Sports’ Winter Speaker Series: Live Vicariously for Free

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Alpenglow Sports’ Winter Speaker Series stands out as the nation’s premier free community speaker series, drawing in distinguished figures from the outdoor industry to impart their compelling adventure narratives.

The mission of the series is twofold: first, to kindle and inspire mountain enthusiasts to pursue their outdoor dreams; and second, to raise funds for nonprofit organizations in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee area. Over its 17-year history, this event has evolved into the largest of its kind, attracting over 5,000 in-person attendees and garnering more than 100,000 online views.

“Whether you are a dirtbag living in your car or a Bay Area executive, you are welcome,” Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports, said.

The five-show series runs from Nov. 30 through March 7 at Olympic Village Events Center at Palisades Tahoe and is entirely free. No need to register, just show up.

Each speaker is paired with a local nonprofit beneficiary. Giveaway and bar proceeds, in conjunction with anonymous donations, raise more than $75,000 per show for the chosen North Lake Tahoe non-profit organization. To date, $1.3 million has been raised for charity.

The speaker lineup features predominantly local talent, with four out of the five speakers hailing from the area. The series starts this Friday, Nov. 30 with Michelle Parker, followed by a joint presentation from Tahoe-based brothers Jim and John Morrison on Jan. 4, Elyse Saugstad takes the stage on Jan. 17, followed by Jess Kimura on Feb. 15, and Dave Nettle on March 7. Continue reading to discover more about these multifaceted and accomplished speakers.

Michelle Parker

Ten years ago, Michelle Parker took off on a trip to Australia, sponsored by Red Bull. Orchestrated by Andy Walshe, who specialized in devising unconventional experiences for athletes to maintain a low heart rate and a calm mental attitude, the expedition included four female athletes and two Navy SEALs. They were dropped in the middle of Australia, specifically in the Kimberly region in northwest Australia, chosen for its minimal light interruption.

In their two-week trek through the outback, they consistently encountered bright green fire ants. And Parker was stung mercilessly. Securing permission from an Aboriginal tribe to access their land, the head matriarch, Leah, welcomed them with a ceremony. Leah prepared a meal and bestowed nicknames upon them. Parker was given the nickname “Kabeenga,” meaning fire ant, symbolizing her fiery nature. After receiving the nickname, Parker found herself strangely immune to the venom of the fire ants.

Parker started skiing as a racer at Palisades Tahoe, California, but her true passion for freeskiing emerged at the age of 15, leading her to transition from park skiing to conquering big mountain terrain. After enrolling in a mountain guide training program in Haines, Alaska, she expanded her skills to the backcountry, solidifying her status as one of the ski industry’s most adaptable female skiers.

Parker’s career highlights include winning the Best Female Performance award at the Powder Video Awards and the International Freeski Film Festival in 2013 for her role in Matchstick Productions’ “Superheroes of Stoke.”

Parker collaborated with Red Bull to create the popular mini-series “Originate” and took on the directorial role for Red Bull’s 2022 film, “Continuum.” In the movie, unrepairable jackets were repurposed, utilizing them as makeshift tents during travels before transforming them back into wearable jackets. This creative process involves taking old items and giving them new life, embodying the ethos of making the most out of existing resources.

The launch of the Continuum project, however, coincided with a challenging personal development—Parker’s father was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia after eight years of battling Parkinson’s Disease. This prompted Parker to reassess her priorities, leading her to work from home and become a part-time caregiver for her father.

The experience offered Parker a new perspective on life’s fragility, shifting her focus from skiing to caregiving. In her upcoming presentation called “A Shift In Perspective,” she will share her emotional journey, highlighting how time spent with her father became the greatest gift and influenced her success on a recent big mountain expedition in Alaska.

Parker is actively working on projects that not only showcase her skiing skills but also contribute to the community. She is now producing social media content and short videos, aiming to grow her social media following. Additionally, she is addressing the lack of women in product reviews, helping others understand their gear, and bringing humor into the process.

Amidst her father’s illness, Parker remains positive, recognizing his great attitude and maintaining a strong connection. Her dad has been with her through six knee surgeries. “I can finish my dad’s sentences and stories. We joke around that I can read his mind,” Parker said. Through her vulnerability and storytelling, Parker aims to provide a blueprint for navigating challenges and finding beauty in the minuscule details.

Michelle Parker will be speaking on Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Event Center.

Jim and John Morrison

The Morrison brothers, Jim and John, embarked on their first backcountry ski mountaineering expedition in 1993, conquering the Palisade Crest in the Sierra Nevada. This journey sparked a lifelong quest for the perfect turn, leading them to seek mentorship within the mountain community and explore iconic peaks worldwide. They spent winters chasing experienced figures like Glen Poulsen, Jim Zellars, and Otto Hub around the Tahoe basin. Their exploration extended to the Eastern Sierra, the Alps, the Tetons, and eventually Alaska, first by ski plane and helicopter, and later on foot.

In the brothers’ upcoming presentation, “Skiing the High Sierra and Beyond,” they will guide audiences through iconic peaks and destinations, from Lake Tahoe and the High Sierra to remote mountain regions worldwide. From the ancient trees of Rubicon Peak to the challenges of Red Slate couloir, from the rugged Matterhorn to the intensity of the Messner, and from sunrises in Emerald Bay to sunsets over Mt. Everest, the Morrison brothers embody the pursuit of the ski dream. The brothers are hard to pin down, as they are either out on an adventure or busy planning the next one. “We are both good at committing to being noncommittal,” John said.

The Morrison brothers have supported one another through incomprehensible pain and joy. During Jim’s senior year of high school, he relocated from the Bay Area to Tahoe. Despite the initial challenges of adjusting to a new environment, he started his professional ski career, where he not only found success on the slopes but also encountered love. He met a girl and started a family with a couple of children. But, in 2011, his world was shattered when his wife and children were killed in a plane crash.

Struggling to cope with this unbearable loss, he eventually found solace by returning to the mountains that had once been a source of happiness. However, fate dealt another cruel blow when, despite his efforts to rebuild, he experienced the heartbreak of losing a second love in the mountains of Nepal. Jim’s journey has been marked by both triumph and tragedy, weaving a tapestry of experiences that have shaped his resilience and deep connection to the mountainous landscapes that have witnessed the highs and lows of his life.

In Oct. 2018, Jim and Hilaree Nelson were the first to ski down the 27,940-foot summit of Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain. Jim summited Cho Oyu and Mount Everest in May 2018, skiing a combined 11,000 vertical feet. And over the last decade, Jim’s pursuits have evolved from conquering peaks in Ecuador and Russia to venturing into the realm of 8,000-meter peaks, such as a 2015 attempt on Makalu. Notable achievements include skiing Telluride’s challenging couloirs and completing the first American ski descent of India’s Papsura Peak in 2017. In the same year, he and Hilaree conquered Denali in Alaska, climbing the Cassin Ridge and skiing the formidable Messner face.

John, local builder and skier, could have gone down an extremely different avenue from his brother. The “Sierra Shredder” originally pursued a degree in environmental science and geography, specializing in the study of satellite imagery. Although initially drawn to working in the field, a pivotal moment came when one of his professors noticed his passion for the outdoors and said, “John, you need to go live in the mountains.” This advice resonated, and he found himself at Dozier Dome, where the call to “go play in the mountains” became a guiding principle.

“John is a force to be reckoned with. Always ready to go for one more run. If the snow is good, he wants to keep going, if the snow is not good, he wants to train for tomorrow,” Jim said.

With an engineering mindset honed through his construction business, John derives joy from assembling components and optimizing efficiencies in various adventures. His unique blend of environmental knowledge and hands-on problem-solving makes him a dedicated explorer who thrives on the challenges of mountain living.

“Dynamically moving through the mountains is my craft,” John continues, “Where I have found my closeness to the planet is out in the mountains and in the ocean. We feel each other’s energy, and when we get out of that we have room to feel the energy of the earth.”

John has explored ski slopes worldwide, having conquered terrains across five of the seven continents. However, the mere act of ticking off boxes has never been his approach; he engages in these pursuits solely for the enriching experiences they offer. John relishes every second, and plans work around his adventures, not the more popular other way around. During the winter, he’ll never schedule meetings in the morning because there might be fresh powder. “You have to remember to schedule meetings for yourself. Even work days are adventures,” John said.

Despite their similarities, John appreciates the differences between him and Jim, noting Jim’s visionary thinking and global skiing experiences. “I’ve always been into today and tomorrow, and Jim looks a little further and comes up with even bigger dreams,” John continues, “Jim is my best friend. Any day that I get to spend with my brother is one of the best days of my life.”

Jim and John Morrison will be speaking on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Event Center.

Elyse Saugstad

Motherhood is an extreme sport in itself, but “you don’t have to hang up your skis just because you are a mom,” Elyse Saugstad, professional freeskier, said. Balancing a career in full force with motherhood proves to be one of the most challenging tasks, especially when raising two-year-old Indiana, a brainiac and problem-solver. With a newborn and virtually zero sleep, maintaining peak physical form required for skiing can seem impossible. The physical challenges also extend to the elongated healing process for a mother’s body and the low testosterone levels make muscle gain incredibly difficult. “For women, there’s a lot of silent bearing of pain, and that’s expected,” Saugstad said.

Saugstad has witnessed the changing landscape of the ski industry. Her efforts to break down the token female representation – where there was strictly one woman for each category – have played a role in reshaping perceptions. Despite initial challenges, including being shunned by a film company that claimed they already had their ‘one’ woman, Saugstad kept going.

“Don’t let the door shut on you just because someone said no at one point,” Saugstad said. Saugstad won the Freeride World Tour in 2008 and was named Freeskiing Magazine’s Skier of the Year in 2018.

Saugstad’s love for skiing, cultivated since childhood in Alaska, transcends mere athleticism. The sport provided her with freedom, empowerment, and self-confidence, shaping her character throughout her life. Despite the seriousness of breaking barriers in a male-dominated field, Saugstad embraces a lighter tone in her recent movie, “Here, Hold My Kid.” Infused with tongue-in-cheek humor, the film marks a turning point in her career, featuring a fun and less serious twist. With babies and husbands in tow, Elyse Saugstad and Jackie Paaso are revolutionizing the ski industry in an unprecedented manner, capturing moments of exhaustion, laughter, discomfort, and joy that resonate with audiences, regardless of their athletic abilities. At its core, the film pays homage to all parents who embark on mountain adventures with their families.

Elyse Saugstad will be speaking on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Event Center.

Jess Kimura

Jess Kimura, one of the most influential snowboarders in the last decade, goes beyond conventional boundaries. She has not only amassed numerous awards but has also reshaped perceptions of women’s capabilities in the sport. Beyond her personal achievements, Kimura has dedicated herself to advancing women’s snowboarding and creating a more inclusive space for future generations. “The girls have been given a chance here and there. And the ones who did something with that chance, the ones below saw, and thought, ‘maybe there could be a chance for me,'” Kimura said.

Her self-produced and award-winning trilogy, “The Uninvited,” stands as a testament to this commitment. The films provided a platform for underrepresented female athletes, launching careers for those who struggled to gain industry attention. Kimura’s latest project, The Uninvited Invitational, made history by offering a significant prize purse and drawing international media attention to emerging female snowboarders.

Formerly known as the “danger pony,” Kimura adopted this nickname during a time when she had to rely on imagination and self-trickery to push the boundaries of what female snowboarders were perceived capable of achieving. Confronted with the absence of precedents set by other women, Kimura literally threw herself off cliffs and jumps, using her imagination as a tool for hope and progress.

Battling numerous injuries, severe crashes, and undergoing multiple surgeries, she found herself continually pushing her mental limits to make comebacks. Despite being advised not to do too much for aspiring female snowboarders, out of fear that they could one day take her job, Kimura embraced the challenge boldly.

“I just wouldn’t go away,” Kimura said. While navigating the challenges of a space where she wasn’t initially welcomed, Kimura sees the current industry climate as embracing diversity, and she “aims to keep pushing forward with that momentum.”

Despite her significant influence and success, Kimura maintains a relentless pursuit of her goals, driven by the scarcity of opportunities she experienced in her youth, known for her mantra, “Go until the wheels fall off.”

Jess Kimura will be speaking on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Village Event Center.

Dave Nettle

Co-founder of the Winter Speaker Series and the evening’s finishing speaker, Dave Nettle is renowned not only as a mountain athlete but also as an engaging storyteller who travels the world, putting up first ascents and embarking on adventures with friends in the mountains. From hiking the Pacific Crest Trail at the age of 15 to coordinating events like the North Face Athlete Summit in Sardinia, Nettle remains deeply connected to the world of adventure.

The series began with informal slideshows in a living room, creating evenings that felt like family gatherings. The concept originated from these close-knit gatherings around Tahoe, marking a decade-long tradition known as the Bar One series. The series has evolved over 35 years, and has now morphed into the Winter Speaker Series, an event that now also streams online. Despite the online shift, Nettle is determined not to see it entirely replaced as just a digital event, as he firmly believes in the power of in-person connection. “Even if you just meet one more person at each show, you’ll have five friends for the winter,” Nettle said.

The focal point of Nettle’s presentation will be the mesmerizing Tyrol region, spanning southern Austria and Northern Italy, particularly the Dolomites. Nettle will share images and stories from his 25-year fascination with this enchanting area, emphasizing its climbing, skiing, via ferrata, friendly locals, and food and wine.

Nettle’s lifelong pursuit of adventure, spanning 50 years, is driven by a desire to set lofty goals and feel the satisfaction of achieving them. His shows are always spontaneous and unscripted, conveying the essence of friendship and partnership in climbing and mountaineering.

“The friendship and partnership of climbing and mountaineering is really the juice of the whole thing. And it’s brought me lifelong friends,” Nettle said. Nettle continues to teach industrial rope access, guide Alpenglow expeditions, and conduct gondola rescue training at the Oakland Zoo.

“Life continues to unfold in the most brilliant and rewarding ways,” Nettle said.

Expressing a commitment to maintaining the series’ sustainability rather than focusing solely on its growth, Nettle emphasizes the importance of not losing its soul. “I still see the same faces from the slideshows in the late 80s,” Nettle said.

Dave Nettle will be speaking on Thursday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Olympic Valley Event Center.