Alpine Meadows report 9″inches of snow at summit
For the first time this season ski resorts in the Truckee-Tahoe area are reporting snow totals.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said on Sunday it picked up an overnight total at Alpine Meadows of 7 inches at the base and 9 inches at the summit.
On Donner Summit, Sugar Bowl Resort reported 8 to 10 inches of overnight snowfall.
Along Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said this weekend it received 9 inches of snow at its summit and 5 inches of snow at its base.
“Get ready to bust out those skis and boards because this is just a start to an incredible winter season,” the resort posted to its snow report. “Our projected opening date is December 11, weather and conditions permitting.”
On Tahoe’s South Shore, Heavenly Mountain Resort is reporting more than a foot of snow. Sister mountain, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, also said it has received more than a foot of snow.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
