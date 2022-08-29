Alta Alpina Composite bikers earn 3rd at North Tahoe Challenge
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Alta Alpina Composite cross country mountain bike team placed third overall on Sunday, Aug, 28, at the North Tahoe Challenge in Tahoe City.
The top finishers were Luke Amato (first, JV1 boys), Emily Phillips (second JV1 girls), Hollace Britto (second freshmen girls), Logan Robertson (third freshmen boys), Walker Moss (first sixth grade boys) and Devin Hawk (fifth freshmen boys).
Many other riders contributed to the team effort with solid performances.
AAC competes in the NICA Northern Nevada League’s 5-race series this summer/fall. The next race is the Walker River Rendezvous on Sept. 11.
