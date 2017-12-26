Alta Sierra party crashers allegedly return with chainsaw

Two men and a teen were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 23, after reportedly trying to crash a party, then returning to threaten the homeowners with a chainsaw, a crowbar and a hammer.

One of the men, 19-year-old Bryce Wayne Easton, might have been at a party at a nearby house that was vacant, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Netherby.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, a caller from Fawn Hill Drive had called 911 to report a party with about 200 underage juveniles who subsequently fled the house. According to dispatch reports, the house was ransacked with broken lights and beer everywhere.

After that party was broken up, several people went to Ball Road and tried to crash a gathering there, Netherby said.

“They were not allowed in,” he said. “They were stopped at the door and left after a slight disturbance.”

About 20 minutes later, the residents heard a chainsaw start up outside, Netherby said.

They reportedly went outside to find Bryce Easton, his father, Carl Wayne Easton, and an unnamed juvenile male.

“There were a lot of words being exchanged,” Netherby said, adding that the residents fled back inside, fearing for their safety, and called 911.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and located a vehicle containing the three suspects.

Bryce Easton was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and brandishing a weapon, while Carl Easton was booked on the same charges as well as driving on a suspended license. Both men were released on $12,500 bail; booking information for the juvenile was not available.