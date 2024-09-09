Alterra Mountain Company Names New President & COO of Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Alterra Mountain Company announced today that Amy Ohran has been named President & COO of Palisades Tahoe . Amy will be responsible for leading all resort operations, planning, enhancing the employee and guest experience, continuing to build and strengthen community relationships, and driving the profitability of the destination.

Amy comes to Palisades Tahoe with nearly 35 years of experience in the snow sports industry, much of it spent in the Tahoe region. Most recently, Amy served as the Vice President & General Manager of Northstar California. Prior to that, she held a number of roles over 20 years at POWDR including two years as VP & GM of Woodward Mountain Centers, and eight years as President & GM of Boreal Ridge Corp. Amy also spent 16 years in various leadership roles at Mt. Bachelor, including as the Director of Staff & Skier Services and as Director of Ski & Ride School.

“Amy has dedicated her entire professional life to the snow sports industry, and her long-standing professional experience in the North Lake Tahoe area really makes her an ideal fit to lead the team at Palisades Tahoe,” said Mark Brownlie, COO, Alterra Mountain Company. “We couldn’t be more confident she is the right person to continue to cultivate deep relationships with the North Lake community and the resort’s loyal and new guests.”

“I am very excited for this new opportunity at the legendary Palisades Tahoe, and am committed to connecting current and future generations to their mountain journey at this beloved destination,” said Amy Ohran, President & COO, Palisades Tahoe. “I look forward to leading this talented team through our thoughtful and progressive growth, while prioritizing the guest and employee experience through the stewardship of our mountains as a place for everyone, now and well into the future.”

Amy is a current board member of the National Ski Areas Association,Tahoe Fund Board, and North Tahoe Community Alliance. She has been a member of the Ski California Board Executive Committee since 2018, and served as Chair from 2019-2020.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Amy over the past decade through our respective roles with Ski California and the National Ski Areas Association,” said Ron Cohen, Executive Vice President of Mountain Operations, Alterra Mountain Company. “I am truly excited to bring on board a leader with Amy’s inspirational leadership ability, industry insight and foresight, and deep community relationships.”

Amy is a life-long skier and snowboarder, rock climber, surfer, mountain biker, yogi, writer, mom, and all-in-life-adventurer.