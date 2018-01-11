Alterra Mountain Company new name of conglomerate involving Aspen Skiing Co.

The joint venture of affiliates of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Co., which owns Aspen Skiing Co., has a name — Alterra Mountain Company.

Headquartered in Denver, the newly named company is comprised of 12 destinations and was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners, owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and Henry Crown and Company, owners of Aspen Ski Co., purchased Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts and Deer Valley Resort in 2017.

The name "alterra" a fusion of the words altitude and terrain/terra, paying homage to the mountains and communities that form the backbone of the company, Alterra officials said.

"Alterra Mountain Company is made up of unique mountain destinations, each with a personality and spirit that has delighted visitors for generations," Alterra Mountain Company president and COO David Perry said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 11. "We respect and continue to learn from the pioneers and leaders that built these iconic locations and paved the way before us, as we push the boundaries and innovate for our future."

Alterra Mountain Company owns Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Deer Valley in Utah; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

In the coming months, new season pass products will be announced. The resorts will collaborate on a ski pass or passes that will be marketed through a shared name.

