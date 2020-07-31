‘Always insist on live music’: Plaque memorializes longtime Truckee musician Paul Covarelli

Paul Covarelli’s favorite saying was, “always insist on live music”; the location of the memorial was chosen, a news release states, so those who loved Paul would be able to share it at a venue he loved so dearly.

Photo submitted by Mike English

A memorial plaque to recognize beloved Truckee musician Paul Covarelli was unveiled July 26 at the Truckee Amphitheater.

This follows one year after Covarelli died from a battle with cancer on July 9, 2019, a news release states. His widow, Erica Covarelli, and son, John, were present to witness the unveiling.

“With his wonderfully diverse music and warm spirit, Paul Covarelli was a beloved member of the Truckee community,” the release states. “An incredible musician, he started playing guitar at age 5. He was equally happy playing blues, rock, country, jazz, and show music. Either solo or with his band Jo Mama, he performed for over 25 years at the Truckee Amphitheater “Music in the Park” and the Donner Lake Fourth of July celebration. He arranged music for the Truckee Follies, taught guitar, and played venues all over Truckee and the Reno/Carson area.”

The brass plaque is mounted on a locally-sourced granite boulder, placed on the pathway overlooking the amphitheater stage. The monument to Paul Covarelli was organized by longtime fans and Truckee residents Bill Kreamer, Terry Heyliger, and Mike English.

A tribute concert is planned in the amphitheater when it reopens for “Music in the Park,” hopefully in the Summer of 2021.

The organizers wish to acknowledge Al Pombo, Inc for donating the granite boulder; the help of Steve Randall and staff at the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District; and all those who generously donated to the GoFundMe that financed the effort.

Source: Submitted to the Sierra Sun by Mike English