America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride and Reno-Tahoe Odyssey highlight weekend

Riders will cruise past Emerald Bay as part of the 29th annual event.

Provided

This weekend throngs of runners and cyclists will hit the trails and roads around Truckee and Lake Tahoe as America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe; and the Reno-Tahoe Odyssey take place.

The two events will bring roughly 6,000 participants to Lake Tahoe beginning today and Saturday with the Reno-Tahoe Odyssey, culminating Sunday with America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride.

Starting today, teams of runners will take off from Wingfield Park in Reno and make their way to Truckee before heading toward Olympic Valley as part of the 178-mile Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Relay Run Adventure.

From there, teams will travel to Tahoe City, South Lake Tahoe, Genoa, Carson City and Virginia City before returning to Reno and the finish at Idlewild Park.

The event is sold out and capped at 3,000 participants. In Truckee, runners will make their way down Bridge Street and toward Donner Pass Road along the sidewalk before taking McIver Crossing.

MOST BEAUTIFUL BIKE RIDE

After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns, welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from across the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe.

This ride is not a race but a fully supported bike tour and promotes the Lake Tahoe Bikeway project, the master plan to construct and interconnect all the bike lanes around Lake Tahoe and assist the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition with its annual Bike Safe Lake Tahoe campaign.

The ride offers scenery, mountain air, and rest stops with food and beverages, staffed by volunteers from various local nonprofits. It is managed by ride organizers with decades of knowledge of the Lake Tahoe area.

The ride is also the culmination of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training Cycle 100 national fundraising program, where nearly 700 participants from 35 chapters and branches are participating and expect to raise over $3 million. Over the past 25 years, TNT has brought a total of 24,000-plus participants to Lake Tahoe to ride America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, bringing their total funds raised to $107 million.

Since its beginning in 1988, more than 650,000 participants have helped TNT and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society raise more than $1.5 billion to support blood cancer research and patient service programs to improve the quality of life for their patients and families.

Bicyclists will ride two different tour options based on their ability level, with all rides starting and finishing clockwise from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, on U.S. Highway 50, in Stateline.

For conditioned bicyclists, the 72-mile route around Lake Tahoe is not only one of the most scenic, it is also one of the only bi-state bike rides in the country with its route in both California and Nevada. The 72-mile route circumnavigates the highways around Lake Tahoe in a clockwise direction and offers over 4,000 vertical feet of climbing.

For the more conditioned “Century Rider” bicyclists, a 100-mile option is offered that includes an additional out and back on California State Route 89 from Tahoe City to Truckee that offers additional vertical feet of climbing before returning to Tahoe City to continue around the lake. This ride option offers over 4,900 vertical feet of climbing.

Both California Highway Patrol and Nevada State Police will provide traffic control services.

All ride options begin between 6 to 7:30 a.m., with staggered 15-minute start windows.

Pre-registered rider check-in will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Tahoe Sports Ltd in the Village Shopping Center, in South Lake Tahoe, or on Sunday, the morning of the ride, at 5 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Parking Lot C.