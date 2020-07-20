America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, Tour de Tahoe postponed to 2021

The 29th annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride, that was rescheduled to merge with the 18th Annual Tour de Tahoe on Sunday, Sept. 13, has been postponed to their traditional dates in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The annual America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021. Both events traditionally provide over $5 million in economic benefits to Lake Tahoe communities and over $35,000 in donations to many local nonprofit organizations.

Bike the West monitored reopening phases and developed rules of the road and rules of the ride for all participants to comply with all COVID-19 protocol restrictions, but mass participation sports events or gatherings of 50 or more persons will be the last in Phase and Stage 4 and in the order of reopening by California and Nevada.

“After nearly 30 years of producing our Lake Tahoe bicycling events, it is disappointing for Bike the West as well as for the thousands of loyal participants that traditionally attend,” said Curtis Fong, event director, in a press release. “This includes both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training and the National Psoriasis Foundation’s National Fundraising Team, which depend on raising funds for their organization. We feel this is the responsible and right decision to make for the health, safety and welfare of all participants, our volunteers and the local community’s surrounding Lake Tahoe.”

“As a health-based organization that serves a community of immunocompromised patients, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society supports Bike the West’s postponement decision and taking proactive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Amy Moore, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s national director of event strategy, in the release.

“We are thankful for more than two decades of valued partnership with Curtis Fong and Bike the West,” said Kris Brockmier, director of field operations for the National Psoriasis Foundation. “LLS and our Team In Training teammates look forward to returning to America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride in 2021, and adding to the more than $105 million raised to support LLS’s investment in groundbreaking research to advance blood cancer cures, and its first-in-class patient education and services, including financial support and clinical trial navigation.”

Individuals who still plan to head to Tahoe are welcome to keep their booking at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The resort will honor the special room rates offered to Tour de Tahoe guests.

The resort will also assist those who prefer to cancel or rebook their rooms for 2021. For any questions or changes to current reservations, please email sales@hrhctahoe.com or call 775-589-7666.

All pre-registered participant registration fees will be transferred to ride both events next year, offering a two for one value as refunds are not possible.

For more information visit: http://www.bikethewest.com.

