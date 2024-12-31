Angela Hawse presents ‘Small but Mighty’ at the Winter Speaker Series

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — On February 7, Angela Hawse will join the 24-25 Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series lineup, presented by the North Tahoe Chamber, with her presentation of “Small but Mighty”. Attend the event in person at the Palisades Tahoe Olympic Village Event Center, or tune in via the live stream on Alpenglow Sports’ Youtube channel. Whichever you choose the show is FREE and has opportunities for everyone to participate. Doors open at 6 p.m. for bar purchases, dinner from MOGROG Rotisserie, and raffle tickets, and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m. The nonprofit beneficiary of the evening is Headwaters Science Institute. All bar and giveaway proceeds, in combination with anonymous donations from the Donor Party, will directly benefit this local organization.

The Alpenglow Sports Winter Speaker Series, is an eagerly anticipated winter tradition for North Tahoe’s adventure community. With over 3,000 attendees annually, as well as a dynamic and global live stream component, the 19-year-old Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series has become one of the premier North American forums for adventure storytelling and community gathering. The series blends two goals: 1) to inspire and motivate mountain athletes to pursue their own outdoor dreams and 2) to educate about, and raise funds for, nonprofit organizations making a tangible difference in the North Lake Tahoe and Truckee community.

Five times per winter, a premier outdoor athlete presents an inspirational tale of adventure, creating a forum for motivation, inspiration and education. In addition to Angela, the lineup this year includes professional snowboarder and filmmaker Leanne Pelosi (12/12/24), pioneering snowboarder and stage three breast cancer survivor Kimmy Fasani (1/2/25), professional skier and author Greg Hill (1/24/25), and the cornerstone of the series, and all around mountain guide Dave Nettle (2/28/25). The series runs from December through March at the Olympic Village Events Center at Palisades Tahoe. Every show is FREE to the public and all ages are encouraged to attend. And, if you missed one, you can always watch it after the fact on Alpenglow Sports’ YouTube channel.

For the fourth Winter Speaker Series show of the season, Angela Hawse will bring the audience along on her journey to pioneer and pave a rocky road for women in a male-dominated profession. Her extensive list of adventures includes skiing from Sweden to Norway across Lapland, reaching the South Summit of Mt. Everest (500′ higher than K2) and leading numerous, technical all-women’s ascents that raised over 30K to support safe houses for young women in the Himalaya. Her most recent personal adventure was racing a 49-cc children’s motorcycle across Mongolia for 10-days alpine style.

What’s more? Angela Hawse is one of the very few women excelling as a professional mountain guide. She has been in the business of taking folks on trips of a lifetime throughout the world for over 35 years and as a result, in 2023 she received the AMGA Lifetime Achievement in Guiding Award for her work. Additionally, she was the 6th woman in the U.S. to become an IFMGA Mountain Guide, the 1st woman to join the AMGA Instructor Team 20 years ago, and is now the 1st woman and the 1st non-European person to serve on the IFMGA Technical Commission.

Her work in taking the path less traveled required grit, passion, determination, compromise and commitment to go the distance, come back and do it again. Through Angela’s show the audience can expect to see themselves in these deeper themes, be inspired by her adventures, and learn from one of the best guides out there!

Each show is dedicated to a different nonprofit and to date, the Winter Speaker Series has raised nearly $2,000,000 for local organizations. Giveaway and bar proceeds, in conjunction with anonymous donations by the Donor Party, traditionally raise up to $75,000 per show for a hand-picked, local nonprofit organization.

Additionally, for the 24-25 season, the Tahoe Fund is generously matching $19,000 of all in-person funds raised for the nonprofits. The nonprofit beneficiary of Angela’s show is Headwaters Science Institute, an organization dedicated to fostering curiosity through science. For students of all ages, Headwaters expands horizons, introducing students to research concepts and providing hands-on opportunities to ask and answer questions. You can support this organization through the event by purchasing drinks at the bar, buying giveaway tickets (in-person and/or online), and/or joining the Donor Party.

There will be two epic giveaways, thanks to Angela’s and the Winter Speaker Series’ sponsors. The in-person raffle will be for all attendees who purchase tickets at the event, while the online giveaway is for all tuning in from afar and anyone who purchases online tickets. The prizes for each are different and you can enter BOTH! All in-person winners and the top three online winners will be drawn right before the show. The remaining four online winners will be drawn and displayed right after the event. All online winners will be contacted via email the Monday following the event.

If you or someone you know are interested in joining the Donor Party, it is not too late! The Donor Party is an anonymous group of families and philanthropists who make a per-season contribution for the Winter Speaker Series nonprofit beneficiaries. Each beneficiary receives 100% of the Donor Party contributions; there is no management fee or overhead that cuts into your giving and all contributions are tax deductible. No amount is too small. Email info@alpenglowsports.com to learn more.

Head over to Alpenglow Sports’ website to learn more about Angela’s show on February 7, watch past shows from this season, and get all of the details for the last show of the season with Dave Nettle on February 28 .