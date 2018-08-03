Truckee Sanitation District celebrates longtime employeeâ€™s retirement

The Truckee Sanitary District recently announced the retirement of longtime employee, Lee Wright.

Wright started with the district in 1990 and over a career spanning 28 years worked his way up from maintenance worker to supervisor and eventually to O&M superintendent.

At a celebration, Board member Denny Anderson presented Wright with a Resolution of Appreciation, thanking him for his years of service and work ethic. General Manager Blake Tresan complimented Wright for his commitment to protecting the public health and environment of the Truckee area and wished him well in his retirement.

Wright, who lives in Sierraville, said he plans on remaining in the Truckee/Tahoe area and looks forward to spending more time with his family and continuing to grow his catering business "When Pigs Fly BBQ."

The Truckee Sanitary District is the public agency responsible for the collection and conveyance of wastewater in the greater Truckee Area. The district holds board meetings on the third Thursday of each month at its Administration Building, 12304 Joerger Drive, Truckee.

For more information, call 530-587-3804 or visit http://www.truckeesan.org.

Source: Truckee Sanitary District