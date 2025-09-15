Annual mooring lottery opens October 1

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) will begin accepting entries for the annual mooring lottery on October 1, 2025. Under the 2018 Lake Tahoe Shoreline Plan, TRPA conducts an annual lottery to allow public agencies and lakefront property owners to apply for a limited number of new boat moorings, such as buoys and boat lifts, each year.

The Shoreline Plan placed a cap on the number of moorings allowed in the lake and the annual lottery helps manage the pace of permit applications for new moorings until the cap is reached.

Entries for the lottery can be submitted online anytime from October 1 through November 14, 2025. Under the lottery system, TRPA is only required to conduct a drawing if the number of eligible entries is greater than the number of allocations available for the year. If not, each entry will be reviewed and all eligible property owners will be invited to submit a permit application.

Only shoreline properties that adjoin the lake are eligible and single-family residential parcels are only allowed up to two moorings in total. Instructions and more information for all property types are available at LakeTahoeInfo.org/moorings .