Annual parking restrictions take effect Nov. 1 east of Emigrant Gap
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County officials are reminding residents and visitors that annual winter parking restrictions in the county’s higher elevations will take effect Nov. 1 until May 1, 2026. Parking along county-maintained roadways east of Emigrant Gap (i.e. North Lake Tahoe, Serene Lakes, Olympic Valley, and Alpine Meadows) will be prohibited during this time, due to snowplow operations.
Compliance will help avoid damage to parked vehicles as well as snow removal equipment, and prevent delays to snow removal operations. County officials stress the importance of adhering to these restrictions even during mild weather, as snow maintenance operations may still be ongoing. When parking in downtown areas, visitors should only use designated public parking lots. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and fined or towed, if necessary.
In 2023, the Board of Supervisors adopted an updated schedule of parking fines. The fine for violating a snow parking restriction is $150 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense and $450 for the third and subsequent offenses.
More information can be found here for winter parking restrictions and snow removal zones. The updated parking fine schedule is located here.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.