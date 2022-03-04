Annual ‘Pride Ride’ returns to Homewood Mountain Resort

Homewood Mountain Resort will host the third annual “Pride Ride” celebration March 24-27. A fun, inclusive weekend full of events and activities organized in collaboration with LGBTQ+ non-profit partner Project MORE and area businesses, Pride Ride was created to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to a weekend of skiing and riding, events that take place both on and off the mountain are planned, including a Dual Slalom Drag Race, Ski Parade down Homewood’s Rainbow Ridge, a Virtual Raffle, Dinner & Drag Show, and more.

“You are welcome here, for everyone who wants to celebrate Pride Ride weekend with us – whether you’ve joined us before, or this is your first time,” said Kevin Mitchell, Homewood Mountain Resort general manager. “If past years are an indicator, the activities and events we have planned will make for a fun, festive weekend for skiers and riders of all experience levels!”

“As an organization that serves Northern California and beyond, we are excited to partner with Homewood to showcase the incredible talent and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in a fun, festive, and inclusive environment,” said Nathan Svoboda, president of Project MORE. “We hope Pride Ride remains an annual tradition welcoming skiers and snowboarders of all skills from across the Reno-Tahoe region and beyond.”

Discounted ski/ride packages are available and include specials on multi-day tickets, rentals, lessons and food and beverage. The featured 3-Day Rainbow Ridge package includes three lift tickets, free rentals, and a $100 food and beverage credit for only $299 during the weekend.

Learn more about the different specials and purchase packages online.

Courtesy Homewood Mountain Resort

The event schedule will continue to expand leading up to Pride Ride weekend, however confirmed festivities include:

Dinner & Drag Show – Friday, March 25

Enjoy a three course meal and entertainment at Pride Ride’s inaugural Dinner & Drag Show at West Shore Cafe. Featuring Deja Skye from Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, this amazing show includes talented drag artists from throughout Northern California.

Tickets are $100 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and advance reservations are required. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Après Pride – Saturday, March 26 & Sunday, March 27

The post-ski party will continue off the mountain with Après Pride at Homewood’s North Base Area on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Keep warm next to the outdoor fire pits and grab a drink as you enjoy DJ Cisco playing at the base of the mountain. Reminisce about the day as you hang out with old friends and meet new ones!

Rainbow Ridge Pride Parade – Saturday, March 26

A staple of Pride Ride weekend, the Rainbow Parade takes place on Rainbow Ridge, Homewood’s signature 2-mile long beginner trail. Stretching from peak to shore, all are welcome to participate and showcase their colorful attire. Meet at the top of the Old Homewood Express chairlift at 12 p.m. to join the fun.

Dual Slalom Drag Race – Saturday, March 26

A fun race open to all ages and abilities, the annual Dual Slalom Drag Race is back again for another year. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best drag ensemble as they race head to head with other competitors. Registration is free and will begin the day of the event at 12 p.m. at the Big Blue View Bar. Races take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A variety of lodging and other discounts are available from partners including Basecamp Hotel, the Pepper Tree Inn, Tahoe Luxury Properties, Tahoe Getaways and West Shore Market.

For more information about Pride Ride festivities and offers, visit https://www.skihomewood.com/pride-ride-at-homewood-mountain-resort/ .

Source: Homewood