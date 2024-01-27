Annual Ski California Safety Day to focus on ‘Your Responsibility Code’

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Ski California will host its sixth annual Safety Day on Saturday, Jan. 27, with resorts in California and Nevada planning to offer a variety of safety-themed activities and experiences. The theme of Ski California Safety Day will be centered around the first four points of NSAA’s Your Responsibility Code to educate guests about the importance of skiing and riding in control, how to avoid collisions with other people or objects, and their role in being resorts’ partner in safety.

Ski California will also make a new video produced by the nonprofit High Fives Foundation as part of their B.A.S.I.C.S. series central to its Safety Day education efforts. The video, sponsored by Ski California and the National Ski Areas Association in collaboration with the Snow Angel Foundation, features Travis Ganong and Amie Engerbretson, and introduces the triangle of safety – speed, space, and self – in support of the “Ride Another Day” campaign. It will be released Jan. 25, 2024 and available in the award-winning Ski California Mountain Safety Guide and on Ski California’s YouTube Channel.

“Your Responsibility Code was developed to give skiers and riders consistent information about how to recreate safely on the slopes and what their role in safety is,” said Mike Reitzell, Ski California president. “Our member resorts have planned a host of creative ways ahead of and on Safety Day to engage guests on these and other responsibilities.”

In addition to using their social media channels and hosting on-site activations throughout the month, resorts will continue to leverage the Mountain Safety Guide throughout the season to offer education to guests. Created as a tool to educate skiers and riders about staying safe and making good decisions on the slopes, the Mountain Safety Guide offers information relevant to winter sports enthusiasts of all experience and ability levels, including:

What to know before you ski & ride

Being safe on the slopes: staying in control, avoiding collisions, riding lifts, and more

Snow safety, including deep snow and avalanche awareness

Readers of the guide will also learn all 10 of the responsibilities featured in the newly updated Your Responsibility Code and the Ski California member resorts’ commitment to safety.

Here’s what some Ski California member resorts are doing to support Safety Day this year:

Diamond Peak: Fun and educational activities are planned on the mountain including #skisafety bingo, opportunities to meet the resort’s Ski Patrol Director Kari Brandt and patrol dog, Fred, to learn what they do to help keep people safe, and to earn prizes from ski patrol for making good decisions on the slopes throughout the day. Advanced skiers and riders will also be invited to shadow ski patrollers during the end of day sweep of the mountain. To participate, guests should meet outside the patrol shack at the top of Crystal Ridge at 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Heavenly will host a voluntary challenge course for interested participants that focuses on codes 1-4 of Your Responsibility Code. The challenge course will be fenced off and present tasks such as avoiding obstacles and staying in control, proper spacing, stopping in appropriate locations, and restarting with alertness uphill. Participants will be playing for some Heavenly logo gear and may even get to skip a lift line!

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: From avalanche awareness training including avalanche dog demos, patrol meet and greet, warm-up stretches with Doc the Dog, on-mountain Responsibility Codes quizzes, and more, Kirkwood will provide guests with ample opportunities to learn and celebrate Ski California’s sixth annual Safety Day. The avalanche dog demos will take place by the ice rink at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., while the patrol meet and greet will be set up at the top of Chair 2 until 2 p.m. Guests can win awesome swag for participation and even a chance to help patrol conduct an end-of-day sweep and close down the mountain this season.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Participate in a “trivia hunt” at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. Guests will visit 10 spots on the mountain and answer safety trivia questions to be entered into a raffle for prizes.

Northstar California Resort: Northstar will celebrate the sixth annual Ski California Safety Day with fan-favorites like avalanche dog demos, snowcat and snow gun show and tells, and a “Your Responsibility Code” scavenger hunt courtesy of ski patrol with a chance to win some epic prizes. These activities will be offered all day at Mid Mountain with the two avalanche dog demos kicking off at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. next to Arrow Express. Guests may even see the infamous Captain Safety gliding around the mountain!

Palisades Tahoe: Guests are invited to learn how the Palisades Avalanche Patrol Dogs and Alpine Avalanche Rescue Foundation (AARF) dogs do their jobs. Watch as they demonstrate their abilities by searching for human scent under the snow! Avalanche Rescue Dog demonstrations will take place on the Alpine side of the resort at 2 p.m. at the Treeline Cirque mid-station, and at 10 a.m. at the top of the Funitel (outside). Over the weekend, Alpenglow Expeditions will offer an AIARE Level 1 hybrid course , and leading up to Safety Day, the resort’s Surf Report will include details about a reels-based Smith helmet scavenger hunt giveaway on social media.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: Watch the resort’s ski patrol team in a live demonstration as they show off the hard-working skills of their Avy dogs and their handlers. Sign-up to tour the mountain with one of Sierra’s Mountain Hosts to learn facts about Sierra-at-Tahoe and the NSAA Responsibility Code, or stop by the National Ski Patrol booth in the Plaza to learn more about hand-only CPR, “Stayin’ Alive” and Stop the Bleed. The resort will also share Mountain Safety Guide related trivia, avy dog videos and other safety information on its social media channels leading up to Safety Day.

Sugar Bowl Resort: Summit Avalanche Dogs will host one of the stops of Sugar Bowl’s annual Poker Run on January 27, spreading the word about the resort’s dog program. The resort will also share safety related content on its social media channels and will host “Apres and Avy Awareness” events February 7 and March 13 at 3 p.m. These interactive beacon training activities will take place outside at the Judah Lodge, and all levels are welcome. Apres will follow at the Sierra Vista Bar in the Judah Lodge. Hosted by Andy Anderson of the Sierra Avalanche Center, no lift ticket is required for these events, however it is recommended that participants bring a beacon to participate.

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort: Exciting and educational activities are planned around the Downhill Ski Resort highlighting best practices for safe skiing. The resort will also host safety-themed scavenger hunts for the whole family, national coloring contests, snow science and safety, and share safety tips and information through their social media channels. And don’t forget to check out the Mountain Safety Guide posters around the resort. Bonus: guests will receive 25% off on Smith helmets and goggles by participating in Ski California Safety Day!

Skiers and riders are encouraged to review and learn the information contained in the award-winning Ski California Mountain Safety Guide and take the quiz at the end for a chance to win a 2024-25 Ski California Gold Pass (value $3,800) at https://safety.skicalifornia.org/ .