Another election looms for Nevada County after Dahle’s victory

Assemblyman Brian Dahle’s win in the state Senate District 1 special election means Nevada County voters will return to the polls.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Dahle defeated fellow Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley by 71,079 to 62,448 votes, or 53.2 to 46.8%.

Dahle — currently representing state Assembly District 1, which includes Nevada County — is expected to vacate his seat over the coming weeks and join the state Senate.

That will leave a vacancy in Assembly District 1, requiring a special election.

“I’m a little bit tired, but I’m feeling great,” Dahle said Wednesday morning.

Dahle, 53, said he spoke with the 34-year-old Kiley Tuesday night as election returns came in. Dahle told his opponent he looked forward to working together.

“The campaign’s over and we’ve got work to do,” Dahle added.

The campaign leading up to Tuesday’s runoff between Dahle and Kiley grew vicious. Advancing to the runoff after taking the top two spots in a March 26 primary, Dahle and Kiley’s campaigns exchanged barbs over each other’s ties to PG&E.

“Today’s election did not go our way,” Kiley posted on his Facebook page. “Although some ballots remain to be counted, it’s not enough to overcome our current deficit of 53 percent to 47 percent. Congratulations to Senator-elect Brian Dahle. I wish him the best in his new position.”

Results

The 1st state Senate district includes portions of both Dahle and Kiley’s Assembly districts.

Dahle secured strong wins in his district, which comprises the northeast part of the state. He won Nevada County with 10,097 votes, compared to Kiley’s 4,957 — or 67.1 to 32.9%.

Dahle also took Shasta County, another population center in his Assembly district, with 17,241 votes. Kiley took 3,960 votes — 81.3 to 18.7%.

Kiley won the counties in his Assembly district, northeast of Sacramento. He took 12,054 votes in the portion of Sacramento County that’s in his district, compared to Dahle’s 4,803 votes — 71.5 to 28.5%.

Kiley won 20,820 votes in Placer County, compared to 13,188 for Dahle — 61.2 to 38.8%.

Election

The timeline to pick Dahle’s successor in the Assembly remains uncertain.

Each county must certify the election, followed by the Secretary of State. Nevada County must certify its election by June 14. The state has until July 12 to certify.

Dahle said his departure from the Assembly hinges on the official tally.

The special election would occur on a Tuesday about four months after the governor issues a proclamation calling for it.

