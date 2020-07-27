Another red flag warning issued for Lake Tahoe Basin

For the fourth time this season, the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The severe fire weather warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday. The Tahoe Basin is ahead of the average pace for red flag warnings. The basin averages per year and the fourth has come before the end of July.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schwartz said in a press release that in accordance with the fire code and amendments by the district, Meeks Bay Fire and Alpine Springs CWD, prohibits all sources of outdoor open flame within these districts during the red flag warning. That includes gas or propane fire pits and grills.

NWS says thunderstorms in the morning will become scattered by the afternoon. The storms will start dry and transition to wet-dry later in the day.

Winds during the storms could reach up to 50 mph. Lightning strikes can spark fires that could rapidly grow due to the high wind.

Officials are advising residents and visitors to avoid outdoor activities that can cause sparks such as yard work, target shooting of campfires.

The Fire Chief of the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, in accordance with the California Fire Code with amendments adopted by the Boards of Directors of the North Tahoe Fire, Meeks Bay Fire and Alpine Springs CWD, has issued a Declaration prohibiting all sources of outdoor open flame within these Districts during the time period the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

Officials say now is the time to make sure cars have fuel, devices are charged, emergency kits are put together and to have an evacuation plan.

The weather the rest of the week has Tahoe in the high 70s with the lows in the low 50s. Winds will reach up to 15 mph through Wednesday.

For information on how to make your home more resilient to wildfire, visit http://www.tahoelivingwithfire.com.

