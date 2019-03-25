Another round of spring storms roll into Truckee-Tahoe

A series of storms will impact the Truckee-Tahoe area this week, bringing up to 2 feet of snow to higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the region, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, beginning 11 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service upgraded the forecast for the set of storms from a watch to a warning late Monday afternoon, as up to 4 inches of snow is expected to hit areas below 7,000 feet. Lower elevations west of Highway 89 are forecast to receive 5-10 inches.

"We have a series of storms that are coming through the region," said Meteorologist Scott McGuire. "We're already starting to see the effects of it now with the winds picking up. The moisture is starting to push into the area."

The storms will deliver another round of heavy, wet snow, drawn from off the West Coast, according to McGuire, bringing a mix of snow and rain to the area. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are expected during the week, along with gusts of up to 100 mph along Sierra ridges.

"The winds have already picked up," said McGuire. "We've already seen wind gusts over 100 (mph). The wind is already here â€¦ a number of resorts already had wind holds on a bunch of the upper lifts."

High winds affected lift operations across the Truckee-Tahoe area today, and forced organizers of the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association's first annual McConkey Cup Freeride World Qualifier at Alpine Meadows to postpone the event until Tuesday.

The strongest storm of the week is expected impact the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to the weather service, and will dump heavy wet snow, impacting travel in mountain passes.

"Wednesday morning and evening commutes could be problematic in the mountains," said the weather service in its storm warning for the area. "Scattered snow and pellet showers are forecast Thursday region-wide but impacts will be localized and short lived."

The outlook brightens going into the weekend for the Truckee-Tahoe area with daytime highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

"Once this system clear out Thursday into Friday morning, it will warm up into the weekend," said McGuire. "Traveling-wise people won't have to do with issues in the passes and winter driving conditions."