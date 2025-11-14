Another round of storms to bring rain, high-elevation snow, and travel delays

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new wave of unsettled weather is set to move into the Tahoe region this weekend, bringing periods of rain, high-elevation snow, and potentially challenging travel conditions over Sierra passes.

According to OpenSnow forecaster Bryan Allegretto, the next system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday, pushing in from the south before a colder front sweeps through Monday into Monday night. Snow levels are expected to reach the top of Donner Pass by early Sunday morning and continue dropping to around 6,000 feet by Monday evening.

“That means we could see snow over the pass for Sunday and Monday, with some snow accumulations on the roads over the pass,” Allegretto said. “Watch for chain controls both Sunday and Monday, along with slower travel.”

The National Weather Service echoed those concerns in its forecast discussion, noting that after a lull in rain and snow Friday afternoon into Saturday, widespread precipitation will return late Saturday and persist through Sunday. As of early Friday, snow levels have been hovering above 8,000 feet, and regional webcams have already shown snowfall at the highest peaks around the Tahoe Basin.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 8,000 feet through Saturday, keeping most accumulating snow confined to the highest elevations such as Donner, Carson, and Echo summits. Roads at lower elevations are expected to stay primarily wet — but still hazardous.

“Wet roads are still incredibly slick, so be sure to slow down and allow increased braking distance during these inclement conditions,” the NWS advised.

The active, stormy pattern continues early next week, with another system lining up for Monday. This incoming storm is colder and could bring snow to lower elevations, though meteorologists note that track and timing details remain uncertain.

“This colder storm has the potential to advance into the region with lower snow levels, but it will be TBD for now as the storm tracks have been finicky,” the NWS discussion stated. “Plan on noticeably colder conditions — highs closer to January normals — and low temperatures dipping into the sub-freezing category for Monday and Tuesday nights.”