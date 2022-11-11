Appeal to disallow East Shore Shuttle parking at old Incline Village school denied

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An appeal to deny a special use permit for parking at the old elementary school in Incline Village for the East Shore Express was not upheld late last month by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

The Oct. 26 decision came with additional special conditions to be incorporated into the permit in order to address some of the issues that were brought up to the TRPA as a result of the appeal.

“The reasons behind the appeal and the feedback we’ve gotten back from the community are all issues that can be worked out,” said TRPA Public Information Officer Jeff Cowen.

People wait for the East Shore Trail Shuttle on Aug. 2 at the old elementary school in Incline Village.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The old elementary school, located at 771 Southwood Boulevard and 915 Northwood Boulevard, is owned by the Tahoe Transportation District, who has a temporary use permit to operate a shuttle service, the East Shore Express, that connects people to the East Shore Trail and Sand Harbor State Park in the summer.

The permit was a six month seasonal permit, and has now been granted a second extension for next season with special conditions.

Complaints about the use of the site for the shuttle this summer that were brought up in the appeal included illegal parking on both sides of Southwood Boulevard, daily traffic jams with drivers attempting to turn into the hub, which resulted in long lines, illegal U-turns, parking on the dirt, and an increase in the amount of litter.

“The main issue was improving signage, training their staff to provide better information and enforce the requirements of their own permit, like no parking off the pavement,” said Cowen. “The gates on the site have to open early enough to allow customers to park before the first bus comes.”

Coordination with law enforcement will also be important for the next season in order to cite illegally parked vehicles.

“It’s not a requirement because the TTD can’t control what the Sheriff’s Office decides to do, but it’s just to have a conversation with them and try to get some assistance and parking management,” Cowen said.

Working with local community groups will also be a special condition for TTD with their permit moving forward, according to Cowen.

Overall, the TRPA is hoping the addition of the special conditions will improve the use of the shuttle for everyone.

“TRPA supports having this type of shuttle system to alleviate congestion in that corridor,” said Cowen.

The TTD bought the old elementary school site in November 2021 after the Washoe County School District Board voted to sell the land to the district. The option to create a mobility hub in the deteriorating space has been largely opposed by members of the community.

“The committee and public input continue to voice their opinion that the old elementary school is not a great location,” said Incline Mobility Hub Committee member John Crockett. “And from the consultant and TTD, I feel they continue to maintain that they are open to different locations and that the scope of the project is up to the community.”

The transportation district and Washoe County have been working with Parametrix on a comprehensive transportation study run and will address many of the issues that community members consider high priority in Incline Village.

Results of the study will be announced at the Washoe County Tahoe Transportation Plan public meeting from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Parasol Building in Incline Village. More information can be found at tahoe-transportation-plan-washoe.hub.arcgis.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Tribune. She can be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com .