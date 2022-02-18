Applications open for Soroptimist education grant

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner will grant up to $3,000 for women to continue their education or training. This is the third year Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has offered this scholarship. We have learned that youth do not always know what they want to do at 18 when most traditional scholarships are awarded, and that life experience may lead a person to want to change or advance their career opportunities later in life. Regardless of the situation, we want to make sure that women have the finances to make advancements in their training or education. For example, applicants have requested money to get paralegal certification, become an EMT or to transfer to a four-year college after finishing a two year program.

Applications are due by May 15. Go to http://www.SITD.info for an online application.

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All are invited to join us as a guest by emailing us at info@SITD.info . For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Lisa Saqui, President, at info@SITD.info . Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner will host their 47th annual Wine Tasting Fair on June 4 and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid-November.

Soroptimist is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner