Applications reopen for Short-Term Rental Workforce Housing Token pilot program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Short-term Rental Workforce Housing Token Pilot Program (Token Program) incentivizes the creation of Workforce Housing Units by offering in-kind payment for Deed Restrictions in the form of “Tokens”. The Token Program offers an additional avenue to obtain Transient Occupancy Registration Certificates, in exchange for creating deed restricted workforce housing. Participants are required to deed restrict the workforce housing units for a 15-year term, which sets legal limits on the use of the property for that term.

On September 12, Truckee Town Council awarded the first three Tokens to applicants, and updated the Token Program application process. Throughout Fiscal Year 23/24, the Token Program will remain open for applications. Proposals will be accepted until June 30, 2024 and will be reviewed by staff and proposals meeting minimum qualifications will be brought to Town Council for review at least once per quarter.

Click here to download the Token Program application and application instructions.

This is a rolling application process open through June 30, 2024, as long as Tokens remain available. For any questions about the Token Program, please contact Lynn Baumgartner, Housing Program Analyst at 530-582-2492 or lbaumgartner@townoftruckee.com or visit http://www.townoftruckee.com/token .