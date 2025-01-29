Apply for Nevada County’s Citizen’s Academy by Feb. 17

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County’s Citizen’s Academy offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ins and outs of County government. This is a unique opportunity to learn about the people, places, and programs that make our County government work. Have you ever wondered how the County plans for emergencies, who develops the County’s annual budget, or what it’s like to serve time in our jail? This is your chance to ask those questions and more.

“Understanding how local government operates and responds to the needs of our community has never been more important,” said County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. “Democracy requires an informed and engaged community. Our Citizen’s Academy program connects community members who have a desire to learn with leaders from across the County organization. Participants will leave with both a high-level view of County operations and an in-depth understanding of how our programs and services work together to create a thriving community.”

Participants will tour eight County facilities and learn from over twenty department presentations covering a wide range of services from A (Agriculture) to Z (Zoning).

“I greatly appreciated learning about interoperability, approachability, and ‘no-wrong-door’ philosophy demonstrated by the Nevada County while participating in the 2024 Citizen’s Academy,” said Nevada City School District Superintendent John Baggett, who participated in last year’s fall session of Citizen’s Academy.

“Citizen’s Academy is an amazing program to be a part of,” added Mackenzie Rist, one of the County’s youth commissioners who participated in the program. “The deep dive into the departments and leadership of our own community is not only enriching but provides you with an abundance of knowledge. It is just one of the incredible things Nevada County has to offer!”

Citizen’s Academy takes place on ten consecutive Tuesday evenings from 5-7:30 p.m. from March 18 through May 20. Participation is free, and a simple meal is provided at each session.

Go to nevadacountyca.gov/citizensacademy for more information or to apply online.

Applications are due by Monday, Feb. 17. Interviews will be held in late February.