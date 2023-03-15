Apply now for final COVID-19 recovery funds from Placer County

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — This is the last chance for small businesses to apply for up to $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds from the Placer County Business Resource Center, a program of the Office of Economic Development.



Businesses located in the unincorporated areas of Placer County that have been open since January 2019 and operate with five or fewer employees can submit an application to the Small Business COVID Recovery program to verify if their business qualifies. Applications will be open until 5:00 p.m. on March 27.



Up to $50,000 in forgivable loan funding may be awarded to eligible businesses with an annual gross revenue of less than $100,000 in 2019. For businesses with more than $100,000 in gross revenues, the award could be as high as $100,000. Funds may not be used for personal expenses and funding is not transferable.



“This program is intended to help small businesses still hurting from pandemic-related losses,” said Placer County Economic Director Gloria Stearns. “This funding can help qualified applicants restock inventory, get back on track with benefits or payroll, pay their rent, or even advertise and market their business. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so we’re urging business owners to move quickly and apply.”



Funding for this program is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and Community Development Block Grant – Corona Virus programs. The intent of the funding is to provide relief to hard-to-reach micro-businesses and entrepreneurs.



Placer County has partnered with the Sierra Business Council and the Sierra Small Business Development Center to accept applications and provide applicant advice for this program. The SBC offers free and confidential application preparation. Visit their web portal to create an account and apply today.



For full program details, visit http://www.PlacerSmallBusinessRecovery.com .

Source: Placer County