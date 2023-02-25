Approaching multi-day storm could drop another 5 feet of snow at Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Saturday morning from Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — It’s been snowing nonstop all week at Truckee-Tahoe and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

More than 4 feet of snow has fallen over the last few days and the National Weather Service in Reno says another 5 feet could fall from an incoming multi day storm that is expected to enter the region Sunday morning and create widespread travel difficulties and possible school closures.

Palisades Tahoe has received 50 inches of snow over the past three days with Kirkwood Mountain Resort and Northstar California receiving just under 4 feet with Kirkwood receiving 16 inches in the last 24 hours. Chain controls are in effect throughout the basin. State Route 89 is closed at Emerald Bay.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

The service has a winter weather advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday and several more inches of snow are possible before a short break between storms.

The service said a few lingering snow showers will stick around in the Sierra into Sunday morning before the next round of snow showers begin around mid-morning and midday for areas south of Tahoe.

The service has a winter storm watch in place that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, that calls for 1 to 2 feet of snow at lake level and 3 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet.

West to southwest winds will be increasing through the day with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible and Sierra ridge winds in the 60 to 70 mph range with stronger gusts reaching up to 90 mph.

The gusty winds combined with moderate-to-heavy snow rates will create dangerous travel conditions with whiteouts possible. Significant delays and road closures are possible, even likely.

“While the snow will be relatively consistent, the most intense snow rates in the latest guidance will be Monday evening to Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning,” the service said. “Blended guidance is also holding steady with snow totals for the Sunday through Wednesday time frame with a 75-plus percent chance of exceeding 4 feet of snow in the high Sierra over the multi-day period.”

Spillover into western Nevada valleys may initially be limited until the cold front pushes through late Monday into Tuesday morning. The service said there is a 50-70% chance to exceed 4 inches.

If traveling during the storm period, expect delays and carry an emergency kit that includes extra food and water, warm clothing and tire chains.

The high temperatures during the storm period are not expected to go above freezing.

For Thursday onward, the service said the moisture flow will continue.“Extended outlooks bring us back into the storm trajectory for the first week of March,” the service said. “No big signal for a dry or a warm pattern yet.”

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.