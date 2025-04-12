April Cole recognized as “California Senate District 4 Truckee Woman of the Year” by the Office of Senator Marie Alvardo-Gil

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Friends of the Truckee Library announced that our Executive Director, April Cole, has been recognized as “California Senate District 4 Truckee Woman of the Year” by the Office of Senator Marie Alvardo-Gil. The award was presented during the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 8, 2025.

In his nomination letter, Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock praised April for her exceptional leadership and dedication to the Truckee community.

“April has served as the Executive Director of the Friends of the Truckee Library, and her impact and leadership throughout the community are broad and diverse,” wrote Supervisor Bullock. “Her work in

advocating for a new library, securing funding, and engaging the community has been transformative for our region.”

Cole’s leadership has been pivotal in advancing the development of a new, state-of-the-art library in Truckee. Under her guidance, the Friends of the Truckee Library has secured a new site at the Truckee Regional Park, raised over $2 million for the project, and garnered the endorsement of more than 40 organizations. The new library promises to be a vital resource for the community, and April’s work has ensured that it will meet the needs of all residents.

From left to right – NC District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, NC District 4 Supervisor Susan Hoek, Taylor Brown, April Cole, NC District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock, NC District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall, NC District 2 Supervisor Robb Tucker. Provided

“April’s commitment to the community is evident in everything she does,” continued Supervisor Bullock in his nomination. “She has been a passionate advocate for education and access to resources, and her leadership extends beyond the library. As a former President of the Rotary Club of Truckee, April has consistently championed local programs, particularly those that support youth development.”

He also emphasized, “In my role as an elected official for Nevada County, I have the privilege of working with numerous outstanding community members and leaders, and April Cole stands out due to her passion for building connections—across all members of her community, ensuring that everyone feels seen, supported, and positioned to thrive.”

In addition to her role at the library, Cole has been a tireless advocate for youth services, serving as Chair of the Rotary Club of Truckee’s Youth Services committee from 2010-2020 and again from 2024-2025. She was also elected as the Alder Creek Middle School Site Council Parent Representative, a position she holds through 2025.

“I am truly humbled and honored by this recognition,” said Cole. “This award is a reflection of the incredible work we do together as a community, and I am grateful to our project partners, Nevada County and the Town of Truckee as well as our donors and volunteers who have supported these initiatives. I look forward to continuing our work to build a brighter future for all in Truckee and Nevada County.”

Cole’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was named “Best Volunteer” by the Sierra Sun, further highlighting her dedication to the community.

Senator Alvarado-Gi’s office formally presented April with a resolution naming her the California Senate District 4 Truckee Woman of the Year during the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 8, 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores April’s exceptional leadership and the positive impact she has had on the people of Truckee and Nevada County.

For more information about the Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting visit https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/AgendaCenter/Nevada-County-Board-of-Supervisors-30

To learn more about April Cole’s work with the Friends of the Truckee Library, please visit http://www.truckeelibraryfriends.org .