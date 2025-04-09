April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee officially proclaims April 2025 as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness and take action to protect children from abuse and neglect.

Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriskie presenting the Town’s Proclamation to Beatriz Schaffert, Coordinator of the Tahoe Truckee Child Abuse Prevention Council. Provided / Carol Meaghe

Since 1980, Communities 4 Kids, the Tahoe Truckee Child Abuse Prevention Council, has been dedicated to creating a safe, caring environment for children in the Tahoe-Truckee region. The organization works with local partners to provide vital programs and services to strengthen families and prevent child abuse.

Throughout April, the Tahoe Truckee Child Abuse Prevention Council will lead several activities to engage the community in prevention efforts, including:

Be the One: Encouraging individuals to take action and speak up for children’s safety.

Wear Blue Day: A visual demonstration of support for child abuse prevention, with community members encouraged to wear blue on April 1.

Other activities include the placement of blue pinwheels around town, educational workshops, and social media campaigns to raise awareness.

“Creating a safe, nurturing and caring environment for children in our community takes a Village,” said Beatriz Schaffert, Program Coordinator. “It’s a continued practice of collaboration, support, innovation, and seeking new opportunities to create Community Pathways where all children feel supported and safe from abuse and neglect. We are not giving up on our kiddos. Be the One—join our efforts.”

Communities 4 Kids is the primary planning and coordination group for child abuse prevention activities in the North Tahoe-Truckee community. The council and community partners meet twice a month to ensure that accessible, effective resources and programs exist for children and families in our community.

For more information and to get involved, contact tahoetruckeecapc@gmail.com or download their toolkit here in English or Spanish . Volunteer opportunities are available. To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/yf7v42de