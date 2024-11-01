Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy comes to Mammoth Lakes: A New Frontier for Outdoor Education

Chris Benchetler – Mammoth Backcountry Chris Benchetler – Mammoth Backcountry

Arc’teryx, a leader in high-performance outdoor gear, has recently unveiled its Backcountry Academy in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., a decision fueled by the area’s rich outdoor culture and vibrant community of adventurers.

“The town’s proximity to pristine backcountry terrain, combined with its reputation for respecting and protecting the natural environment, makes Mammoth the ideal location to provide locals and visitors with a unique opportunity to hone their backcountry skills,” Arc’teryx stated.

The primary goal of the Backcountry Academy is to deliver an immersive educational experience that equips participants with essential skills for safe outdoor exploration.

“We hope participants leave with the confidence and knowledge to safely explore the outdoors, regardless of their skill level,” Arc’teryx emphasized.

The Backcountry Academy focuses on both beginner skills as well as technical skills such as navigation and advanced avalanche safety; while also fostering leadership abilities and a deeper appreciation for the backcountry environment. Arc’teryx believes that, “[because] the mountains transform us and that how we adventure matters”. The Backcountry Academy provides a space for the organization to connect both education in the mountains with the outdoor community, creating a space to bring these beliefs to life. .”

The Backcountry Academy will feature an impressive lineup of 30 athlete-curated clinics in collaboration with Sierra Mountain Guides. These courses are designed for adventurers of all skill levels. Participants can expect to learn about backcountry navigation, avalanche safety, skiing, splitboarding and ski mountaineering from world-class athletes and certified guides. For those who may not yet be ready to venture into the backcountry, Arc’teryx has partnered with Mammoth Resort Ski School to provide nine in-bounds clinics, as well. This allows participants to build confidence and skill on the slopes before tackling the backcountry next season (Academy dates: March 7 – 9, 2025).

Safety is a core priority of the Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy. All clinics are led by certified guides and professional athletes who have extensive experience in backcountry environments. The Academy has implemented measures to ensure safety protocols are adhered to, including altering clinics if weather or conditions are not favorable. Participants will learn crucial safety techniques, including avalanche awareness and emergency preparedness.

Additionally, sustainability is woven into the fabric of the Academy. Arc’teryx emphasizes environmental stewardship, promoting responsible practices such as “Leave No Trace” principles. Participants will not only gain technical skills but also a deeper understanding of how to protect the backcountry environments they enjoy. The Academy reflects Arc’teryx’s commitment to leaving the land better than they found it, integrating sustainable practices into aspects of the programming.

The Backcountry Academy aims to take a diverse approach, appealing to both beginners and experienced outdoor enthusiasts. The Academy fosters connections among participants, building a network of outdoor adventurers who can continue learning together. Evening programming, including film screenings and speaker sessions featuring Arc’teryx athletes, adds another layer to the experience, making it accessible and engaging for the entire community.

The Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy represents a significant step towards empowering individuals to explore the outdoors safely and responsibly. By prioritizing education, safety, and community engagement, Arc’teryx is not only equipping outdoor enthusiasts with essential skills but also fostering a culture of environmental responsibility in Mammoth Lakes.

“Our goal with our Backcountry Academy Series is to create an experience that not only educates but truly resonates with Mammoth locals, inspiring a deeper connection to the backcountry,” Arc’teryx said in a statement. “Through this initiative, Arc’teryx is helping to cultivate a community of responsible adventurers, connected to the landscapes they explore.”

For more information on the Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy at Mammoth Lakes, visit: https://mammoth.arcteryxacademy.com/ .