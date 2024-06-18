Arc’teryx hosts first Queer Ascent in Truckee, celebrating inclusivity in climbing

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Arc’teryx hosted the first Queer Ascent event at Donner Summit from May 31 to June 1. Spearheaded by prominent queer climber Jordan Cannon, this event aimed to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all climbers, with a special focus on celebrating and amplifying the voices of the 2SLGBTQ+ climbing community.

Cannon, an Arc’teryx athlete and respected figure in the climbing world, shared his enthusiasm for the event’s success.

The idea first came to him in 2021 after attending his first gay event post-coming out. Provided

“What stuck with me the most is the response from the locals and the people who had never climbed before who came to learn how to climb,” Cannon said.

He envisions Queer Ascent evolving into an academy or a series of events, potentially even a tour, expanding its reach and impact.

“I was just the face of it. I ultimately want my presence to take a back seat and grow into more than just a weekend event—a platform for other athletes,” Cannon said. The event, which saw over 400 participants, exceeded expectations and felt more established than a typical grassroots gathering.

Cannon explained that the idea first came to him in 2021 after attending his first gay event post-coming out. He aspired to create an Arc’teryx academy specifically for the queer community, providing a space that felt both organic and genuinely inclusive. “The biggest barrier I’ve faced is finding queer spaces in climbing that feel organic and that I genuinely want to be a part of,” Cannon said.

Queer Ascent provided an opportunity to create a more personal and genuine connection to the gay climbing community. “I just didn’t feel connected to the gay climbing community at all. What felt genuine to me was to create my own,” Cannon said.Learn more about Arc’teryx Queer Ascent: https://events.arcteryx.com/queer-ascent