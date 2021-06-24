Area has low COVID-19 case rate despite minimal restrictions

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,932. There are 63 new cases since Thursday, June 17, indicating a 1% increase.

Of the 4,932 total cases, 4,806 have been released from isolation and 51 are presently active. Nevada County has had 75 deaths due to the coronavirus, with no deaths in the last 11 weeks.

As of Thursday, 94,999 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the county website.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 23,633 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 195 new cases this week.

One Placer County resident died this week, bringing the COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 to 300.





Placer County has distributed 390,158 vaccines since their introduction to the region. The county’s total number of fully vaccinated people is 187,711.

Placer County’s data may reflect inaccuracies.

According to the Department of Public Health, all businesses previously listed within the tier system no longer have capacity restrictions or distance requirements.

“Mega events,” made up of crowds larger than 5,000 indoors or 10,000 outdoors, may require vaccine verification, or negative testing indoors.

According to the health system’s website, anyone 12 years and older can schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov . Walk-up appointments are available as vaccine supply allows. Currently the location is offering the Pfizer vaccine, free to all.

The Tahoe Forest COVID Vaccine Clinic is at 11004 Donner Pass Road, next to Zander’s in the Gateway Building in Truckee.

The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun