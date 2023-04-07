Arrest made in Kings Beach armed robbery

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — On March 20, Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the North Lake Tahoe Station responded to assist patrol units with an armed robbery that had occurred in Kings Beach.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile victim was held at gunpoint and robbed by a group of juvenile males who then took off in a vehicle. The victim had no reported injuries.

Deputies immediately canvassed Kings Beach to search for the vehicle in question, while detectives began searching for leads to identify the suspects.

According to a PCSO Facebook post, detectives identified and arrested the juvenile driver for conspiracy that evening. Over the next few days, with the assistance from Truckee Police, PCSO detectives arrested a second juvenile for conspiracy along with Israel Lopez, 18, of Truckee, who was booked for armed robbery and conspiracy.

Lopez, who committed this crime while out on bail, is currently booked and ineligible for bail.

Throughout the investigation, PCSO detectives authored two residential search warrants in Truckee that resulted in three additional arrests of minors and the confiscation of the semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery along with a .22 caliber AR-15-type rifle, numerous realistic-looking firearms, ammunition, and brass knuckles.