Arson arrest in Nevada County

PENN VALLEY, Calif. – A 43-year-old Penn Valley man was arrested late Monday night by a CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officer, assisted by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The man was arrested after he was seen fleeing the area of multiple roadside fires in the community of Penn Valley, Calif.

A total of five fires were intentionally ignited along the road over an approximate 2.5-mile stretch creating a critical threat to the foothill community. The first fire was reported at approximately 9:41 p.m. followed by subsequent fires being reported and located by fire department personnel and quickly extinguished. Multiple fire agencies assisted CAL FIRE with the containment and suppression of these five fires.

The suspect was booked into Nevada County Jail on five counts of PC451(c) Arson, where he is

being held until his arraignment. The man’s name is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information or was in the Englebright Dam to Lake Wildwood area of Penn Valley on Monday evening is encouraged to call CAL FIRE Investigations at (530) 889-0111 Extension 1022