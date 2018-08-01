Arson suspect arrested in Perry Fire north of Reno

The Associated Press reports that aÂ 34-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of arson Tuesday involving a wildfire that has burned more than 68 square miles and forced evacuations north of Reno near Pyramid Lake.

David Radonski was arrested and booked into county jail in connection with more than 40 criminal counts, Washoe County sheriff's spokesman Bob Harmon told the AP.

Radonski is accused of starting the Perry Fire last Friday, located 30 miles north of Reno.

He faces two counts of first-degree arson related to either damage or destruction of two residences, and was booked on 41 counts of third-degree arson based on the number of vehicles or out buildings that are known to have been damaged by the fire, Harmon told The Associated Press.

More than 300 firefighters were battling the fire that was estimated Tuesday to be 31 percent contained between Palomino Valley and the south shore of Pyramid lake.