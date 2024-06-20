Art Club’s mural celebrates Donner Lake and changing seasons at Truckee High

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Over the last few weeks of school, the halls of Truckee High School have been buzzing with excitement as students waited for the Art Club to unveil their latest masterpiece. The piece was officially unveiled on Thursday, June 20.

Guided by local photographer Scott Thompson, whose son attended the school, the students have transformed a photograph into a mural that captures the essence of Donner Lake and the changing seasons.

Finished product of Donner Lake. Sierra Sun / Zoe Meyer

The project, spearheaded by the school’s dedicated art teacher, Callie Martin, has been “a true labor of love for the students,” Martin said. Martin, the sole art and ceramics instructor at Truckee High, has nurtured the talents of her students, even creating a group chat to coordinate efforts.

Just a year ago, the Art Club consisted of only three members. This year, the club has grown significantly, with a new wave of students, including the first graduating class to receive National Art Honors Society honors, distinguished by their rainbow tassels.

Key contributors, Sarah Meyerholz, the Art Club’s President, and Shayne Whiteberg-Mond, played pivotal roles in the planning and execution of the mural. Their commitment, along with the collective effort of the club, has brought this vision to life. Students often worked on the mural during their free periods and evenings, their passion fueling the project.

Generous support came from Mountain Hardware, which donated $200 worth of art supplies, ensuring the artists had everything they needed to bring their vision to fruition.

Martin usually dislikes working on mural projects because they tend to become power struggles, with everyone competing to outdo each other. However, this mural, illustrating the changing seasons, is a seamless blend of individual creativity and a cohesive theme. “We agreed on one central image and then each student created their own interpretation,” Martin said.

The mural also features significant cultural elements for the students. “We wanted to include the docs because they are a huge part of the culture here,” Martin said.

All the Art Club members signed their work. Sierra Sun / Zoe Meyer

As the mural stands proudly in the halls of Truckee High, it symbolizes not just the changing seasons, but the growth of the Art Club and its members. This project has not only enhanced the school but has also left a lasting impact on the students involved, celebrating their artistic achievements and the spirit of Truckee High School.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.