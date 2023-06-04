Art Truckee celebrates new location in heart of town

Michelle Erskine at Art Truckee's new location on Donner Pass Road in Truckee, Calif.

Madison Schultz / Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With Truckee being a host of small town history for centuries, the community holds decades of stories surrounding the town’s arts and culture. Continuing to create history and pave the way for the town’s arts and culture scene, Art Truckee was born. The art gallery was founded back in 2016, and is celebrating their move to their newest location ahead of the summer season.

Michelle Erskine, owner and founder of Art Truckee, has always been passionate about art, and has been a part of the Truckee arts community for over a decade.

“I immediately got involved with art when I first moved to Truckee back in 2003,” Erskine said. “My first job in town was as a photographer, and a year after living here, I started my own company.”

Erskine promptly began her business, Erskine Creative Photography, in 2004. Her photography business further inspired her motive to open Art Truckee over a decade later.

“My whole life is really just one big web of art,” Erskine said. “I have always surrounded myself with arts and culture, and it’s something I’m incredibly passionate about consistently providing to the Truckee community.”

When Erskine initially founded Art Truckee, she opened with a desire to provide further opportunity for local artists in the community.

“The opportunity to provide a space for art to live and be weaved into Truckee’s community landscape was the driving force behind starting Art Truckee,” Erskine said. “I felt like there was a lack of opportunity for artists of all kinds to have an outlet, so I was passionate about creating more opportunity.”

Art Truckee’s newest location on Donner Pass Road is a light, airy art studio that boasts two stories. The bottom floor of the art studio is studded with professional photography by Erskine herself, along with a few other local photographers; while the top floor of the studio hosts mixed art from a variety of local, professional artists and photographers.

“I want to showcase as many varieties of different art forms as I can [in this space],” Erskine said. “This space is really two galleries in one with hosting photography and mixed art.”

Looking forward, Erskine is eager to provide space for other local artists and artisans through interactive events, and continue to have Art Truckee grow within Truckee’s community foundation.

“I’m excited to create more opportunities for artists,” Erskine said. “We’re doing ‘First Friday’ events moving forward where local artists can attend and host artist showcases. We are also doing collaborations with other local nonprofits, and we are working towards a ‘makerspace popup’ event where other local makers can showcase their work in a space that’s made for artists.”

Art Truckee will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, June 24, at their newest location with live music, vendors, and a sale. The art studio will be hosting their first “First Friday” event Friday, June 2, with local musician Brad Perry playing live music as one of his last performances in the area.

“In this space, I really want to provide quality over quantity,” Erskine said. “One of the things I love about what I get to do is provide space to all artists and creators of all kinds. I’ve been searching for three years for the perfect space for Art Truckee, and I’m so excited to be bringing it back to be a part of the downtown area and have it continue to be a pillar in the Truckee arts space.”

Art Truckee is located at 9940 Donner Pass Road and will be open to the public on June 24. For more information on Art Truckee, visit arttruckee.com .

Madison Schultz is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.