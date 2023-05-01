Artist Lofts launches monthly showcase event

The Artist Showcase will be held the first Thursday and Friday of the month.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Artist Lofts Gallery announced a new showcase event “THE DEBUT,” which brings together a gathering of individuals from diverse backgrounds, ages, and experiences, representing a wide range of artistic talents and genres.

The Artists’ Resident Showcase will feature between 15–20 resident artists each month, specializing in visual arts, musical arts, performing arts, literary arts, and more. The Showcase will be open from 4–8 pm, providing ample time for visitors to browse the art on display and meet the artists.

The Truckee Artist Loft Gallery is a cooperative space where residents of Truckee Artist Lofts Apartments come together to share their passion for art. The Artists’ Showcase is a unique opportunity for resident artists from different backgrounds to showcase their talents and celebrate individuality through their art.

“We are excited to host this event that brings together such a diverse group of artists,” said Sarah Horton, point person for The Artist Loft Gallery Committee, and resident. “The Artists’ Showcase is a testament to the power of art to bring people together, regardless of their background or experience or economic level.”

Each artist can be approached for the sale of their art as an individual. We are interested in local area sponsors and donations to support the Artist Lofts Gallery Project moving forward. We have an essential needs list and all contributions will be gratefully accepted as it is a cooperative event.

The monthly event, called the “Artists’ Showcase,” will be held at The Truckee Artist Loft Gallery @ 9848 Donner Pass Road, at the corner of Roundhouse Way, starting this May 4-5 2023, and each first Thursday and Friday of the month, doors open 4-8 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and the public is welcome.