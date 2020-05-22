As restrictions ease, nonprofits get to work

By the numbers As of May 21 Nevada County Number of COVID-19 cases: 41 Number tested: 2,189 Number in western county: 12 Number in eastern county: 29 Number of active cases: zero Number of recoveries: 40 Number of deaths: 1 Placer County Number of COVID-19 cases: 176 Number of negative results: 8,566 Number in South Placer: 143 Number in mid-Placer: 22 Number in east Placer: 11 Number of deaths: 8

As local environmental nonprofit groups and volunteers prepare for field season to begin work on restoration projects, the hope is that critical conservation work can be implemented amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The National Forest Foundation said it’s currently working on contingency plans with its partners and U.S. Forest Service staff in case programs and projects have to be postponed until 2021.

The foundation leads forest conservation efforts across the nation, and has been involved in several projects around the Truckee-Tahoe area, including the Big Jack East Project and Lake Tahoe West Restoration Partnership.

The Big Jack East Project, in Placer County and just south of Truckee, resumed operations for the 2020 season on May 6. On May 15, Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano signed a forest order to close a section of the project called the Big Jack East Closure Area in order to facilitate safe and efficient operations at the location.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Work on the project is being done in collaboration with the forest service and National Forest Foundation to treat approximately 2,000 acres of land by reducing fuel loadings and creating conditions that would improve forest resiliency to fire, insects, disease, drought and climate change.

Another project moving forward is the proposed Lake Tahoe West Restoration Partnership. The collaborative effort is intended to restore the resilience of forests, watersheds, and communities on 59,013 acres of the West Shore. On May 8, the forest service, California Tahoe Conservancy and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency extended the scoping period for the proposed project until May 26. Comments for the project can be submitted on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit web page.

For three decades the Truckee Donner Land Trust has worked to preserve nearly 40,000 acres of open space, build trails, manage campgrounds, and more.

When the outbreak of COVID-19 began, the land trust was tentative about fundraising, according to Communications and Marketing Director Greyson Howard.

“But what we started to actually hear, was that we really need open space right now. Everyone was calling us and emailing us saying, ‘Hey where can I go for a bike ride or a hike right now.’”

Howard said the interest in open spaces during stay-at-home orders has translated into a 7% increase in fundraising from March 1 to May 21 compared to the same time last year. Much of the money received, according to Howard, has come in the form of small donations.

“People really care about trails and open space right now,” said Howard. “It seems like it may have been reprioritized to some extent.”

Fundraising to purchase 26-acre Truckee Springs is the main focus of the land trust at this time. The goal is to raise $10 million with the hope that $2.5 million will come from private donors in the community. So far roughly $850,000 has been raised.

“It’s been tough to fundraise for that,” said Howard. “We were planning events and we wanted to have a big party for our 30th anniversary. We’ve been having to adjust. It’s been challenging.”

The land trust has also been requesting Donor Advised Funds, which give the donor flexibility in when and which charities receive funds.

Money in the fund, according to the land trust, acts as a “kind of philanthropic first responder, quickly getting vital resources where they are needed most while also thoughtfully targeting funds to help support the general operating needs of nonprofits.” Donor Advised Funds would help offset regular fundraising operations that may have been disrupted or challenged during the coronavirus crisis.

“We can all see, perhaps now more than ever in these challenging times, that the preservation of open space is critically important,” said Mike Sabarese, Truckee Donner Land Trust Board member, who gives through a Donor Advised Fund held by the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. “Giving through a Donor Advised Fund allows us to target our philanthropy and quickly support our community in times of greatest need while also avoiding capital gains taxes and netting a deduction. It’s a win-win.”

TRAIL WORK

As soon as snow melts in the Truckee-Tahoe area, mountain bikers and hikers hit the backcountry to enjoy the hundreds of miles of trails the region offers.

The Truckee Trails Foundation began trail work on May 13, clearing trees on sections that are snow free.

“We have been given the green light to start trail work,” the foundation posted to its social media pages. “With health and safety as our #1 goal, we will be spread out along the trails … ring your bike bells or give us a shout when you see us on the trail, we will move over to give you all space to pass by.”

Plans for work this summer include using $202,000 in awarded transient occupancy tax funds from Placer County to improve and add pit toilets to trailheads at Sawtooth, lower Big Chief, on Forest Service Road 01, and on the A1 trail. The foundation also plans on improving select trailhead parking areas, adding new signage to trailheads, and installing 45 wayfinding signs along many of the non-motorized, multi-use trails on forest service land in Placer County.

The A1 Trail project is also scheduled to be completed this summer. One of the more popular trails, according to the foundation, A1 is being worked on to meet current sustainability standards along with avoiding sensitive areas.

The project involves the adoption of 1.71 miles of existing user-created trail, and construction of an additional two miles of single-track trail in order to create a loop system.

“This project will provide a sustainable and long-lasting recreation opportunity for the public, while discouraging use of adjacent private land and avoiding sensitive cultural and natural resources,” according to the foundation.

Work is expected to be completed this summer.

Another project the Truckee Trails Foundation is involved in is the Lower Carpenter Valley Trail, which broke ground in August.

Work at Lower Carpenter Valley, which was purchased by the Truckee Donner Land Trust, is expected to continue during the summer.

The land trust announced it won’t begin voluntary trail days until August. It won’t be leading hikes on the trail until July.

One of the area’s most iconic trails, the Tahoe Rim Trail, won’t have volunteer work on the more than 165 miles of trail until at least mid-June, according to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

Last year the Tahoe East Shore Trail, running from Incline Village to Sand Harbor, opened to the public.

Recently, NV Energy Foundation partnered with nonprofit Tahoe Fund to install 23 new educational signs, offering users information on the area’s history, environment, and wildlife. The signs were funded by NV Energy Foundation.

“The Tahoe East Shore Trail has been a collaborative effort since its inception. We’re thrilled that NV Energy recognized the value in adding these interpretive signs to enhance the visitor experience and we are so grateful for their contribution,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “The team at Fallon Multimedia did a tremendous job creating them, and we hope they will inspire trail users to become stewards of Lake Tahoe.”

Trail users can expect to see signage along the trail that tells the stories of Incline Village and Sand Harbor, Tahoe’s history and ecology, information on the region’s black bear population, the lake’s clarity, and more.

Tahoe Fund is also funding work by the Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association to start trail work on the Upper Tyrolian Trail restoration. The organization is also funding an environmental assessment of an extension of the Incline Flume Trail.

While COVID-19 has taken most headlines, Berry said the organization is “lso keenly that fire season will be here soon.

”We are focused on finding solutions that will help our public agency partners increase the pace and scale of forest restoration,” said Berry in an email to the Sun.

Tahoe Fund, according to Berry, has also continued to receive regular donations since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“If anything, we are seeing how important being in Tahoe’s beautiful environment is to people,” added Berry.

There is concern going forward, however, as Tahoe Fund’s annual fundraiser may not be possible, “which would have a major impact on our annual fundraising,” said Berry. “But we aren’t ready to cancel it yet!”

TRUCKEE RIVER

The Truckee River Watershed Council has had staff in the field this month conducting water quality monitoring across 24 sites, maintaining an 18-year record of data for local watercourses.

Watershed council staff was also at Dry Creek earlier in the month, and worked through social distancing protocols to complete work on adding reinforcement to restored stream channels along Dog Valley Road.

The nonprofit organization said it’s received many queries into volunteering recently, but will be limited in its early season operations due to the coronavirus.

Team Leader Training will not be conducted in 2020 for the watershed council’s Adopt-A-Stream program. The Chemical and Habitat Monitoring program had its May sessions canceled, but will likely resume in June with small group gatherings. Biological Monitoring is expected take place July through September with macro-invertebrate sampling days.

AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES

Among the chief concerns for many nonprofit and environmental groups that work around Lake Tahoe relate to aquatic invasive species.

In order to help protect the lake during this time, only vessels with an intact Lake Tahoe inspection seal can launch at select ramps and facilities.

Other vessels will have to wait until inspection stations open later in the season, once health orders and travel restrictions are relaxed.

The most serious aquatic invasive species threats, according to the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, are Zebra and Quagga mussels, New Zealand mudsnails, spiny water fleas, and rock snot.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.