ASC training center rings in the New Year with NYE night race

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The ASC Training Center celebrated the fourth annual New Year’s Eve Night Race on Dec. 31, bringing together over 100 Nordic skiing enthusiasts to compete on California’s only lighted Nordic trail system. The event has become a cherished tradition, lighting up the winter night and fostering community spirit.

This year’s race featured individual start categories across 1km, 3km, and 5km distances, with skiers navigating the beautifully illuminated 1.5km trail loops starting at the ASC Training Center. The festive atmosphere underscored the Center’s mission to expand access to Nordic skiing while showcasing significant trail improvements and raising funds for future developments.

In the 5km men’s race, Pascal Wettermark, a standout from Bates College Nordic and former Far West Nordic junior athlete, clinched the top spot with a time of 12:56. Truckee locals Levi Leipheimer and Griffin Tuscano secured second and third places, finishing in 13:26 and 13:30, respectively.

Male 5k winner Pascal Wettermark. Provided / ASC

The women’s 5km race saw ASC Biathlon team member Sarah Beaulieu of Truckee lead the pack with a time of 14:42. She was followed by Truckee’s “Care Bare” at 15:54 and ASC assistant competition team coach Caroline Dezendorf, who rounded out the podium at 15:58.

Women’s 5km race winner Sarah Beaulieu Provided / ASC

For many participants, the event is more than a race—it’s a New Year’s celebration and a rallying cry for ASC’s ambitious “A Place to Shine” project. This initiative aims to expand the lighted Nordic trail system to a 2.1-kilometer loop, enabling extended training hours and greater access for athletes and recreational skiers alike. The project, which will allow the trails to remain open until 7:30 p.m. during winter months, has already attracted skiers and teams from Grass Valley, Auburn, Colfax, and Reno.

ASC Training Center invites community members and businesses to support this transformative project. Sponsorship levels include custom plaques for light poles, with a $3,000 contribution equaling one year of tuition for a Nordic competition team athlete. This initiative offers a unique opportunity to leave a lasting legacy while promoting the growth of Nordic skiing in the region.

For more information on the ASC Training Center, the lighted trails project, or to view the full 2024 race results and photos, please visit: